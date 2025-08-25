Kiplimo stands out in Buenos Aires

Uganda’s world half marathon record-holder, Jacob Kiplimo, raced to victory at the 21K de Buenos Aires – a World Athletics Label road race – held in the Argentine capital on Sunday.

The two-time world cross-country champion set a new course record with a time of 58:29, while Kenya’s Veronica Loleo claimed the women’s title with a finish of 1:06:58.

Kiplimo managed to shave 36 seconds off the previous course record, securing his win in 58:29, despite facing challenging winds in the final stages. Kenya’s Emmanuel Wafula, who was in contention with Kiplimo for most of the race was overtaken by the chasing pack with just over a kilometre remaining.

Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura triumphed in a sprint finish against Vincent Nyamongo Nyageo, with both athletes completing the race in under 60 minutes for second and third positions respectively.

“I felt great throughout, but the wind affected me,” said Kiplimo, who set his world record of 56:42 earlier this year. “My main target for today was to simply enjoy the experience, and I did that. As a fan of Lionel Messi, I was eager to come to Buenos Aires.



“My build-up for the Chicago Marathon is going very well,” he added. “I have heard there will be a world record pace there; I plan to run more conservatively but I would like to be close to the world record in the end.”

In the women’s race, world half marathon bronze medallist Catherine Amanangole, along with fellow Kenyan Veronica Loleo and Ethiopia’s Ftaw Zeray, completed the opening 5km in a brisk 15:17. However, the pace slowed as they approached the 10km mark, which they reached in 31:18.

Similar to the men’s race, the pace further declined in the final stages, eliminating any chance of challenging the course record. Nonetheless, Loleo managed to secure victory with a time of 1:06:58, followed by Zeray in 1:07:07. Amanangole was third.

Selected Results:

Women

Veronica Loleo (KEN) 1:06:58 Ftaw Zeray (ETH) 1:07:07 Catherine Amanangole (KEN) 1:07:13 Jesca Chelangat (KEN) 1:07:41 Ludwina Chepngetich (KEN) 1:07:44

Men