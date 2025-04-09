Tebogo to make Doha debut over 200m on May 16 – Wanda Diamond League

Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana will make his debut at the Jetour Doha Meeting – the third fixture in the 2025 Wanda Diamond League (WDL) – in the Qatari capital on Friday 16 May.

After starting his season with 400m races, the reigning world athlete of the year will run 100m at Diamond League events in Xiamen on 26 April and Shanghai/Keqiao on 3 May before returning to 200m in Doha.

The 21-year-old, who won the world 100m silver and 200m bronze in 2023, set an area record of 19.46 in Paris to secure his country’s first Olympic gold. This was the fastest time globally in 2024, placing him fifth on the all-time list.

The two-time world U20 100m champion, who holds the fastest 300m time at 30.69, finished sixth in the Olympic 100m in Paris 2024 with a 9.86 national record and earned silver in the 4x400m relay. His anchor leg split of 43.04 is among the fastest recorded.

The Doha Diamond League Meeting is the third event of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.

This WDL series, offering 9.24 million US dollars in prize money, includes 15 prestigious global track and field events across four continents, starting in Xiamen on April 26 and ending with a two-day final in Zurich (August 27-28).

“I’m excited to race in Doha, my first time competing there,” said Tebogo, who ran sub-20 seconds for 200m nine times in 2024. “I know the field will be very competitive and I’m looking forward to seeing how I perform.”

“Last year was tough both emotionally and physically but I’m excited to compete and to see how the season develops. It’s going to be a very long season, but I’m more experienced and mature and I’m ready to push my body to its limits and make every moment count.”

Meanwhile, a host of global gold medallists have been confirmed to compete at the Jetour Doha Meeting with Tebogo.

World Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his third Doha appearance, having won in 2023 with a throw of 88.67m. The Indian record-holder nearly matched that last year, finishing second with 88.36m.

In the high jump, 2024 world indoor and Olympic champion Hamish Kerr will face Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim, a local favourite. Barshim, who opted out of the 2025 indoor season, is eager to return to Diamond League competition in Doha.

“I’ve been in this sport a while now and I have to make sensible decisions,” said the three-time world champion. “The World Championships in Tokyo is my main goal for the year and to perform at my best, I need to prioritise my competitions ahead of then.”