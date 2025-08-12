27 Olympic medallists set for 2025 Athletissima in Lausanne

Twenty-seven medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will compete in the 50th edition of Athletissima in Lausanne next week, including the complete Olympic podiums in four events: the men’s and women’s 800m, the women’s high jump, and the men’s long jump.

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League event will kick off with the pole vault competition at the City Event on Tuesday, 19 August, in Ouchy (Lausanne), on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Two major favourites will be there: Sam Kendricks (USA) and Emmanouil Karalis (GRE), silver and bronze medallists respectively in Paris. Kurtis Marschall (AUS), Ernest John Obiena (PHI), and Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) will also be competing.

Last year, Armand Duplantis set the best-ever pole vault mark achieved outside of a stadium (City Event) in Ouchy, clearing 6.15m. This year, the Swede will not be present due to other sporting commitments in Sweden. Nevertheless, the show promises to be spectacular.

The men’s 100m also promises to be thrilling, with Olympic champion Noah Lyles (USA) facing his Paris runner-up Kishane Thompson (JAM), as already announced.

Other Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallists present will include Masai Russell (USA) in the 100m hurdles, Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) in the javelin, Marileidy Paulino (DOM) running the 200m, and Nafissatou Thiam (BEL, heptathlon), who will compete in the high jump.

Four events will be particularly in the spotlight during the main Diamond League meeting at the Stade de la Pontaise on 20 August, as they will bring together all the Olympic medallists:

Men’s 800m: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN), Marco Arop (CAN) and Djamel Sedjati (ALG).

Women’s 800m: Keely Hodgkinson (GBR), Tsige Duguma (ETH) and Mary Moraa (KEN).

Women’s high jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR), Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) and Eleanor Patterson (AUS).

Men’s long jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE), Wayne Pinnock (JAM) and Mattia Furlani (ITA).

Originally announced, Julien Alfred of St Lucia will not compete in the three Diamond League meetings in August due to injury.

Swiss stars competing at the Athletissima in Lausanne will include: Angelica Moser (pole vault), Ditaji Kambundji (100m hurdles), Simon Ehammer (long jump), Dominic Lobalu (5000m), Audrey Werro (800m), Jason Joseph (110m hurdles), Timothé Mumenthaler (100m), Marcel Hug (1500m wheelchair), and the women’s 4x100m relay team.