World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reinforced the importance of a “historic” edition of the World Athletics Relays, speaking on the eve of an event that sees the mixed 4x100m make its global debut.

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25, taking place in the Chinese city on Saturday and Sunday (10-11 May), is the main qualifying competition for relay events at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. Multiple world and Olympic medallists are among the athletes who are in Guangzhou to compete for their tickets to Tokyo, as well as for World Relays titles and prize money.

“I know I speak for all of World Athletics when I say we are delighted to be back in China for the second time this year,” said Coe, referencing a return to China following the first World Athletics Series event of the year – the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 – in March.

“This is an important event – and there is a lot at stake for the athletes. It is also a historic event, as the 4x100m mixed relay makes its global debut at the World Relays.

“We have a thrilling few days of competition ahead, with approximately 700 of the world’s fastest sprinters – a few of them sitting here with us today – vying for their tickets to Tokyo later in the year. In the longer term, and most importantly, we are hoping to build excitement and leave a lasting legacy here in China, where we have big plans for our sport.”

Four World Athletics Series events are being staged in Chinese cities between 2025 and 2027. After the competitions in Nanjing and Guangzhou, Yangzhou will host the World Athletics Road Running Championships in March 2027 before Beijing holds the prestigious World Athletics Championships later in 2027.

“The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 holds special significance in three aspects,” Ms. Tan Aiying, Executive Deputy Director-General of the event organising committee and Director-General of Guangzhou Administration of Sport.

“First, this is a journey of cooperation that connects the world. It is a milestone in the sports history of Guangzhou and another landmark in the glorious journey of Chinese athletics. Second, this is a grand relay festival that brings together the best of the world.

“Most importantly, this is a significant opportunity to promote athletics. By hosting this event, we hope that more people will understand, appreciate and participate in athletics, thus boosting athletics in China and inspiring more young people in Guangzhou to embrace sports and athletics.”

China’s Olympic and world medallist Su Bingtian, ambassador for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25, joined them at the press conference, which also marked the conclusion of the Kids’ Athletics Relay Around the World Challenge. As part of the activity, Su received the final baton from a local young runner who completed the anchor leg of the relay.

Looking ahead to the weekend’s competition, he said: “I really wanted to participate in the event, personally on the track, however with my age and my physical ability, it was not suitable for me. I am here with another identity.

“The whole Chinese team has made a lot of breakthroughs. We went to the United States, to Europe – we experienced a lot of different kinds of training from the top teams. It is our honour to participate and compete with them.”

Akani Simbine of South Africa attend the a press conference ahead of the 2025 Guangzhou World Athletics Relays at Tianhe Stadium on May 09, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Among the athletes who will be on the track in Guangzhou are Akani Simbine, Liang Xiaojing and Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who also shared their thoughts ahead of the competition.

Simbine anchored South Africa to Olympic 4x100m silver in Paris and as well as wanting to help his team to qualify for Tokyo, he is excited to see the mixed 4x100m in action.

“It was great to be part of a team that brought an Olympic medal to South Africa,” he said. “But also, for me to see the next generation of South African sprinters coming through, and be a spearhead and a motivator for that.

“The mixed (relay) is a good idea. It brings a different taste to athletics. Now, it is not just about having the fastest men or the fastest women, it is about having the fastest team. I am going to be watching and supporting, to see how it works out.”

China’s Liang reached the 60m final at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing and now welcomes the world to her home city.

“This is a world stage and for every single one of us, as we are representing the country – that is extremely important and it is an honour for us to participate,” she said.

“My 7.14 (personal best) in Nanjing is a good starting point and I hope to show a different me in the international arena, to attract the excellent youngsters in China to love athletics, to become sprinters and to inspire more people to run.”

The World Athletics Relays is a step for many athletes on the road to Tokyo and Japan’s Sani Brown understandably relishes the opportunity of a home World Championships.

“It is going to be a one-time life experience,” he said. “Making track and field popular in Japan – having people come to the stadium and watch us perform, and giving the local people the dream and excitement – it’s a really good opportunity for us and we will try and deliver something amazing.

“The relay is our legacy,” he added. “Our coaches and the retired athletes taught the young ones how the relay is not only one generation. Everything gets taught down and coaches experiment and try to adapt. As a whole team, our personal bests are not as high as other countries, but we manage to catch up with our technique. That’s the best part about relays – it’s all teamwork.”