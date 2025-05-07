On signs World Indoor Champion Freweyni Hailu

Swiss sportswear brand On has signed elite distance runner Freweyni Hailu to its growing team of world-class athletes.

The 24-year-old Ethiopian has established herself as a dominant force in global athletics, with multiple championship titles and Diamond League victories.

Hailu made a successful On debut at the Grand Slam Track league in Miami. Racing as one of the challengers in the women’s short distance category, she won the 1500m race in 4:06.96 and, after finishing third in the 800m in 1:59.84, claimed the overall Slam title for the Miami meet.

From Werie Lehe in the Tigray Region, Freweyni Hailu is the seventh child in her family. She started running in the Weri Lekhi project, and after showing promise, was selected for the Mesfin Industrial Engineering Club. Her talent led to selection for the Ethiopian national team, starting in 2018 at the youth level.

She’s the reigning World indoor champion in the women’s 3000m (Nanjing, China), and also won gold in the 1500m at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Her remarkable achievements mark her as the first Ethiopian athlete to win three medals in three different disciplines at the World Indoor Championships, having also secured a silver medal in the 800m in Belgrade in 2022.

Hailu has excelled outdoors too, securing five Diamond League victories, including wins in the 1500m in Doha (2024), Stockholm and Xiamen (2023), and Lausanne (2021).

Her versatility extends to the roads, where she earned a silver medal in the Mile at the World Road Running Championships in Riga in 2023. She also finished 4th in the 1500m at both the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Outdoor Championships.

“For me, it’s important to partner with a brand that shares my dedication and passion for running, and with On I’ve found that partner,” said Hailu of her decision to join On. “There’s a real energy and focus on helping athletes be their best. I’m excited to train and compete with their support.”

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu made her debut in On’s colour at the Grand Slam Track Miami Meet on May 3, 2025 / Photo Credit: On

Athlete Manager for On, Niklas Bühner, welcomed Freweyni Hailu with open arms to the team that included other notable African athletes such as Hellen Obiri, Tsigie Gebreselama and Telahun Haile Bekele.

“We are incredibly proud to have a double world indoor champion like Freweyni join the On Team,” said Bühner.

“Her incredible talent, demonstrated by her World Indoor Championship wins and consistent high-level performances, aligns perfectly with On’s commitment to innovation and supporting athletes in reaching their full potential.”

