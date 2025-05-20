On Signs Samuel Tefera to its roster of African athletes

Swiss sportswear brand On has announced the addition of Samuel Tefera to its roster of African athletes. The Ethiopian youngster, born on 23 October 1999, has already made his mark on the world stage after winning the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships in 2018 – at just 18 years old.

Tefera debuted in On kit in the 5000m at the Doha Diamond League competition on May 16. Leading the race at times, Tefera ended his On debut in fourth position, in a time of 13:18.63.

Tefera’s running journey began at school in Midakegn, in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia. As a grade eight student, he finished second in a race, facing runners much older and more experienced than he was. This became a turning point in Tefera’s life.

While he enjoyed the sport and running with friends, his talent was very clear, and the second-place finish gave him the belief and encouragement he needed to take his running to the next level.

At the regional level, Samuel Tefera went on to win the 1500m. He was picked up by a club and started training more seriously as a grade 10 student.

He made his first appearance on the world stage, aged 17, at the World Championships in London. He competed in his preferred distance, the 1500m, but was eliminated in the heats. A year later, he won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, taking the win in a time of 3:58.19.

A year later, still a teenager, Tefera broke the world indoor record for the 1500m, which had stood for 22 years. His new world record of 3:31.04 stood for three years before Jakob Ingebrigsten broke the record.

Tefera was called up to represent Ethiopia at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, but an injury hindered him from progressing further than the heats in the 1500m competition. Returning to the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in 2022, Tefera defended his title and set a new championship record of 3:32.77.

“On’s commitment to performance and their unique approach resonate deeply with my own aspirations on the track,” said Tefera on his decision to join On. “I’m excited to chase records together and see how we’ll partner to shape the future of running and footwear.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Samuel to the On family,” said Niklas Buehner, Athlete Manager at On, who was excited about the news.

“Having already demonstrated he’s an exceptionally talented runner, we’re eager to support him in his next chapter. We can’t wait to witness what his unwavering dedication, alongside On’s innovative spirit, will achieve in the years to come.”