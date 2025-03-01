Kenya’s Harrison Muchira Wanjiru won the men’s race at the 3rd ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon and Half-marathon on Saturday in 1:04:39 leading a 1-2 home with compatriot Adam Sulaiman Muhamad, who was second in 1:05:27. Local star Francis James Musa of Nigeria was third in 1:05:51.

Lydia Naliaka Wamalwa of Kenya won the women’s race at 1:15:30 ahead of Ethiopian Aberash Minsewo, who was second in 1:17:14, while Patience Dalyop of Nigeria finished third in 1:21:15.

Nigerian runners dominated the 5km race, winning most of the prizes reserved for the ECOWAS citizens.

The 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon flagged off at the ECOWAS Commission on Yakubu Gowon Way a little after 8.00 a.m while the 5km race started shortly after. For elite runners who participated in the 21-kilometre race of Africa’s most lucrative half-marathon, the focus was on the US$10,000 prize money for the top finisher.

Former presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore, a constant face in marathons and road races in Nigeria, America, and other parts of the world, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon was another medium to convey his message of justice for humanity to every part of the world.

Sowore did not run alone; he ran with the #RunwithSowore Group and other members of his Lazy Man Athletics Club.

However, the majority of runners like Blessing Mozie participated because running has become a way of life. Before relocating to Abuja, Mozie, a staff member of the Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria, had participated in several editions of the Lagos City Marathon where she ran the full marathon.

”I was born in Lagos, I grew up there, so I am familiar with the route, but I am not too familiar with the Abuja routes. In the future, I will run a half marathon and a full marathon in Abuja,” said Mozie. “I think running is something everybody should do because of its immense health benefits.”

“For me, running is not a fashion statement but a way of life because it is good for the body generally, and I am encouraging everybody to embrace the culture of running; the benefits are immeasurable.”

An estimated 5,000 Nigerian and international runners battled for US$71,000 prize money on Saturday. Male and female winners of the 21km half-marathon race won US$10,000. In addition, all of the first 200 runners to cross the line received medals to show that they had participated.

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and ECOWAS Director of Youth and Sports, Amb. Francis Njoaguani noted that the event was part of activities to commemorate ECOWAS at 50.

Njoaguani stated that the initiative aimed to encourage regional participation and celebrate homegrown talent. He noted that the future goal is to achieve World Athletics Gold Label status within the next four years, positioning the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon among the most prestigious road races globally.