Kalkaba elected as president of African Olympic Sports Confederation

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum was elected as president of CASOL during the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Yomi Omogbeja

The new CASOL Executive Board after their inaugural meeting in Yaoundé, Cameroon
The president of the African Athletics Confederation (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum has been elected as the pioneer president of the newly-formed African Olympic Sports Confederation (CASOL).

Alfred Foloko, president of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ); Bouchra Hajij, president of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB); and Joao da Costa Alegre, president of the Confederation of African Canoeing were also elected as vice presidents.

The election took place in Yaoundé, Cameroon during the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) on October 12, 2024.

This newly formed entity is set to significantly contribute to the progression of sports in Africa, guaranteeing that the continent’s sportspeople receive ample backing on their path to the Olympic Games and beyond.

CASOL has been established with the backing of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), with a fundamental objective to eradicate the obstacles hindering African athletes from making it to the Olympic Games.

The institution is set on joining forces with International Federations (IFs), the Association of International Summer Olympic Federations (ASOIF), and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to confront these issues.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf with CAA president Hamad Kalkaba Malboum and Alfred Foloko, President of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) in Yaoundé, Cameroon
Among the notable attendees was the president of ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf, who, alongside other eminent figures from the African sports domain, lent their support to the fresh initiative.

Key issues discussed by the Executive Committee covered several critical topics aimed at strengthening African participation in the Olympics, including setting a roadmap for the next three months, focusing on securing CASOL’s recognition by ANOCA, the IOC, and ASOIF.

Additionally, President Kalkaba was tasked with establishing an administrative office in Yaoundé, engaging the Cameroonian government to obtain necessary support, including headquarters agreements and office spaces.

CASOL will also support the organization of the African Games, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt in 2027.

During the inaugural meeting, the new members of the CASOL Executive Board were announced and in attendance:

  1. Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (Cameroon) / President – Athletics
  2. Joao da Costa Alegre (Sao Tome and Principe) / Vice President – Canoeing
  3. Bouchra Hajij (Morocco) / Vice President – Volleyball
  4. Alfred Foloko (Zambia) / Vice President – Judo
  5. Mbagnick Ndiaye (Senegal) / Treasurer – Fencing
  6. Mansourou Aremou (Benin) / Member – Handball
  7. Ide Issaka (Niger) / Member – Taekwondo
  8. Ehab Amin Esawy (Egypt) / Member – Gymnastics
  9. Mohamed Diop (Senegal) / Member – Swimming
  10. Albert Frimpong (Ghana) / Member – Baseball

