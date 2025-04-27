Quarter-miler Zakithi Nene gave the performance of the day to win gold for KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) in the men’s 400m final in 44.22 seconds, shattering his personal best at the NWU McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom.

He led a long list of athletes who produced memorable performances that set the track alight on the final day of the ASA Track and Field Championships + Relays and Multi Events on Saturday.

Nene climbed to second place in the all-time national rankings over the one-lap distance. Only the world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk (43.03), runs faster.

Behind Nene, world junior 400m champion Udeme Okon also set a personal best, dipping under 45 seconds for the first time in his career to take second place in 44.99 for Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA).

“I wanted to win the title which I haven’t won for the last couple of years, so I’m very chuffed to be able to take it back home,” said Nene, who reclaimed the SA title he last won in 2022.

The men’s 200m race was just thrilling, with Sinesipho Dambile snatching victory for Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) in 20.11 seconds, also reclaiming the SA crown he earned in 2022.

Junior athlete Naeem Jack did well to grab second place in 20.13 and his Western Province Athletics (WPA) teammate Abduraghmaan Karriem finished third in 20.15, with all three medallists achieving the qualifying standard of 20.16 for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo, Japan in September.

“I had to work hard for it to come back, but I didn’t give up and I managed to win it, so I’m grateful,” Dambile said.

Sekgodiso double delight, Uys and Burger comes of age

World indoor 800m champion Prudence Sekgodiso (KZNA) was pushed hard by Charne Swart-Du Plessis (AGN) in the women’s 800m and 1500m finals.

Sekgodiso emerged triumphant in both races, securing double gold. First she won the 800m contest in 1:58.80, holding off a challenge from Swart-Du Plessis who clocked 1:58.98.

Later in the day, they both returned to the track in the 1500m final, with Sekgodiso winning again in 4:11.34, and Swart-Du Plessis in second place in 4:12.30.

Swart-Du Plessis achieved the 800m qualifying standard of 1:59.00 for the World Championships and will join Sekgodiso at the global spectacle in Tokyo.

“It’s a motivation for me going forward, having Charne pushing me and I’m glad I’m going to see her on the European circuit. and I know she’s going to be amazing,” Sekgodiso said of her compatriot.

In the women’s shot put, Colette Uys (AGN) completed a magnificent medal treble.

Uys launched a massive 18.14m heave, falling just three centimetres short of the national record of 18.17m in the shot put final. She wrapped up a remarkable week of dominance. She also won gold in the discus throw (57.94m), and silver in the hammer throw (65.53m).

In the women’s 200m sprint, 17-year-old Rume Burger produced a stunning performance for Athletics Free State (AFS), holding off her senior opposition to win gold in 23.59.

Another 17-year-old athlete, Tumi Ramokgopa (AGN), also took the crown in the women’s 100m hurdles final in 13.55, after securing silver in the 400m hurdles event the day before.

Chaumeton’s wildcard

There was also a surprise but well-deserved victory by Maxime Chaumeton (CGA) in the men’s 5000m final.

While Chaumeton holds the national 5km record on the road, Adriaan Wildschutt (Boland athletics) has been the standout performer in men’s long distances in recent years, where he has been shattering SA records almost every time he steps on the track.

However, Chaumeton launched a furious kick in the closing stages of their 5000m race to secure the title in 13:44.53 and forcing Wildschutt to settle for second place in 13:53.05.

“It’s been a great week of performances by our athetes who have given us a super contests as expected,” observed James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “What’s amazing is seeing the youth venturing intonthe senior ranks and tearing the older athletes apart.

“We thank all athletes, coaches, and spectators for braving the unfortunate weather on the first day of competition when it had poured heavily, raising concerns over performance.”

After three days of competition, AGN finished top of the standings with a total of 45 medals (17 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze).

Host provinces ACNW and CGA ended in a tie for the second position with 23 medals (seven gold, eight silver, and eight bronze).