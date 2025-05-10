South Africa set national record, World lead on Day One in Guangzhou

The South African women’s 4x400m team delivered a standout performance by setting a new national record, as all four South African quartets delivered on Saturday, progressing to the finals at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

In the women’s 4x400m heats, Shirley Nekhubui, Hannah van Niekerk, Precious Molepo and Zeney Geldenhuys won their race in 3:28.01, finishing well clear of Germany, who took second place in 3:28.63.

The SA squad broke the national record of 3:28.30 which was set by the same quartet of Nekhubui, Geldenhuys, van Niekerk and Molepo at the ASA Grand Prix meeting in Tshwane in March.

Also the SA men’s 4x100m quartet – Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine – won their first-round heat in 37.84 seconds, setting the fastest time of the opening round (along with Japan, who also clocked 37.84).

In the men’s 4x400m heats, Mthi Mthimkulu, Udeme Okon, Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene combined well to win their race in 3:00.00.

In the opening round of the mixed 4x400m event, Nekhubui, Geldenhuys, Tumisang Shezi and Leendert Koekemoer took second place in their heat in 3:13.79.

By reaching the finals, to be held on the second and final day of competition in Guangzhou on Sunday, all four South African teams qualified automatically for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September.

“The first part of their mission has been achieved, which was to qualify for Japan,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “Tomorrow we wake up to seek podium places in what will be explosive finals for all participating teams.

“We urge the team to remain focussed because its not over until its over. Thanks be to God that we live to see another day.”