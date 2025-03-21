Akani Simbine from South Africa made history by earning his first major international individual medal of his career, taking bronze in the men’s 60m final at the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China on Friday.

The sprinter, a six-time global fourth and fifth-place finisher,, crossed the finish line in 6.53 seconds, behind Britain’s Jeremiah Azu, who won gold with a personal best of 6.49 seconds, and Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy, who secured silver by finishing just one-hundredth of a second ahead.

This podium finish represents a significant milestone for Simbine, who has experienced near-misses in major championships, including consecutive fifth and fourth place finishes in the last three Olympic 100m finals.

Akani Simbine’s path to global success includes Olympic achievements, as he was part of the South African 4x100m relay team that claimed silver at the Paris Games last year.

Alongside teammates Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana, and Bayanda Walaza, Simbine contributed to a memorable podium finish, with Walaza recently setting new South African junior records in the 100m and 200m.

Simbine’s bronze medal enhanced his reputation as one of the world’s top sprinters. As the outdoor season nears, he aims to build on this success and pursue greater achievements in upcoming months.

“It’s really good to get the medal as this is my first indoor championship ever in my life,” said Simbine after the race.

“Coming in, running and getting a medal, I cannot ask for anything more. I came with no expectations, only trying to see how far i can get in this run. I had never done this before, it’s all different, it’s all new.”

“The journey here was quite long, around 16 hours, and the time change, not sleeping, all that affected. But we are here, and we are here to compete and to win and show for our countries.

“Confidence wise, this is bringing me up, but also, there is something I need to further work on, like the first 10 metres in the beginning of the race, and that would leave me less work to do at the end (of the race).

“I am now looking forward to the season and growing in the season and getting better in the season and hold up to a championship in September.”

“I am working on the Diamond League in China in May, and in Shenzhen. That would be my first race outdoor and we will see what happens,” he added.

Lachlan Kennedy, Jeremiah Azu and Akani Simbine at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 / Photo: Sona Maleterova for World Athletics

Men’s 60m Final Results: