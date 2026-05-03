LIVE: Day 2 – Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

This event has ended.
In the first event of the day, Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay, World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1:
Team KENYA quartet of Moses Onyango WASIKE, Milcent NDORO, Dennis MWAI, and Eunice Kadogo MURANDAFU finished in 6th place in 41.84 secs.
Not going to the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 yet.
South Africa (3:12.77) and Nigeria (3:12.88) grab the qualification ticket in the Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay Heat 2.
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
South Africa
|
RSA
|
3:12.77
|
2
|
Nigeria
|
NGR
|
3:12.88 SB
|
3
|
Germany
|
GER
|
3:12.99 SB
|
4
|
Botswana
|
BOT
|
3:13.51 NR
|
5
|
Uganda
|
UGA
|
3:15.45 SB
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
NED
|
3:16.33
|
7
|
Ireland
|
IRL
|
3:19.34
Botswana quartet of
- Leungo SCOTCH
- Karabo MANTSWINYANE
- Boitumelo MASILO
- Obakeng KAMBERUKA
have just smashed their national record, clocking 3:13.51 to place 4th in the Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay, World Ch. Qualifying Round 2.
Team Nigeria is not starting the women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 Heat 1.
Strange though because the second leg runner Patience Okon-George, who had just finished running the Mixed 4x400m Relays, is out there on the track, but the rest of the team aren't.
So it's Nigeria DNS.
Team Kenya is the only African team in.
RESULTS - Women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 Heat 1
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
Ireland
|
IRL
|
3:23.83 SB
|
2
|
France
|
FRA
|
3:24.48 SB
|
3
|
Jamaica
|
JAM
|
3:25.38 SB
|
4
|
Kenya
|
KEN
|
3:32.24 SB
|
5
|
Mexico
|
MEX
|
3:39.17
|
|
Switzerland
|
SUI
|
DNF
|
|
Nigeria
|
NGR
|
DNS
Results - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
Poland
|
POL
|
3:26.52
|
2
|
Australia
|
AUS
|
3:26.92 SB
|
3
|
South Africa
|
RSA
|
3:27.78
|
4
|
Brazil
|
BRA
|
3:28.59 SB
|
5
|
Botswana
|
BOT
|
3:32.38
|
6
|
Belgium
|
BEL
|
3:33.36
|
7
|
Ethiopia
|
ETH
|
3:39.62
Results - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
Senegal
|
SEN
|
3:01.28
|
2
|
Spain
|
ESP
|
3:01.37
|
3
|
Nigeria
|
NGR
|
3:01.43
|
4
|
Jamaica
|
JAM
|
3:01.63
|
5
|
Germany
|
GER
|
3:02.21
|
6
|
Kenya
|
KEN
|
3:07.71
|
7
|
Denmark
|
DEN
|
3:21.32
|
|
Mexico
|
MEX
|
DNS
Results - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
France
|
FRA
|
42.92 SB
|
2
|
Nigeria
|
NGR
|
42.94 SB
|
3
|
Hungary
|
HUN
|
43.32 NR
|
4
|
South Africa
|
RSA
|
43.56
|
5
|
Belgium
|
BEL
|
43.59 SB
|
6
|
India
|
IND
|
53.90
|
|
United States
|
USA
|
After yesterday's mishap, Ghana and China redeemed themselves to punch their tickets to the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.
Sadly, Ferdinand Omanyala was left with too much to do by his Kenyan teammates, and will have to settle for the national record with 38.27.
Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay
|P ▲
|Athlete
|Mark
|
1
|
PR of China
|37.85 WQ
|
2
|
Ghana
|38.09 WQ
|
3
|
Kenya
|38.27
|
4
|
Italy
|38.47
|
5
|
Spain
|38.61
|
6
|
Colombia
|39.16
|
|
Brazil
|DNF
Results - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay - Final
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
Jamaica
|
JAM
|
39.62 WR
|
2
|
Canada
|
CAN
|
40.23
|
3
|
United States
|
USA
|
40.33 SB
|
4
|
Germany
|
GER
|
40.52
|
5
|
Spain
|
ESP
|
41.05
|
6
|
Nigeria
|
NGR
|
42.03
|
|
Great Britain & NI
|
GBR
|
DNF
|
|
Netherlands
|
NED
|
DNF
Kenya makes it to the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, but sadly couldn't hold on to the Bronze medal as Yemi Mary John of Great Britain snatched it on the line.
Results - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay - Final
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
United States
|
USA
|
3:07.47 CR
|
2
|
Jamaica
|
JAM
|
3:08.24 NR
|
3
|
Great Britain & NI
|
GBR
|
3:09.84
|
4
|
Kenya
|
KEN
|
3:09.93
|
5
|
Italy
|
ITA
|
3:10.52 SB
|
6
|
Spain
|
ESP
|
3:13.05
|
7
|
Australia
|
AUS
|
3:13.07
|
|
Poland
|
POL
|
DNF
Akani Simbine brought Team South Africa home to claim the silver medal in a new African Record of 37.49 secs behind the USA at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.
Good news for Team Botswana, even in the absence of Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, The boys from Botswana finished 6th in 38.35 and qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26.
Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay - Final
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
United States
|
USA
|
37.43 WL
|
2
|
South Africa
|
RSA
|
37.49 AR
|
3
|
Germany
|
GER
|
37.76
|
4
|
Australia
|
AUS
|
38.00
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
NED
|
38.17
|
6
|
Botswana
|
BOT
|
38.35
|
7
|
Canada
|
CAN
|
40.06
|
|
Great Britain & NI
|
GBR
|
DNF
Team South Africa and Botswana have both qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay.
Results - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final
|Pos
|Team
|Mark
|
1
|
Botswana
|
BOT
|
2:54.47 CR
|
2
|
South Africa
|
RSA
|
2:55.07 NR
|
3
|
Australia
|
AUS
|
2:55.20 AR
|
4
|
Portugal
|
POR
|
2:59.75
|
5
|
Zimbabwe
|
ZIM
|
2:59.79
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
NED
|
3:00.13
|
7
|
Qatar
|
QAT
|
3:00.27
|
8
|
Belgium
|
BEL
|
3:00.69
Home team Botswana closed out the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in grand style, winning Gold in the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final in a CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD 2:54.47.
South Africa takes the Silver with a new NATIONAL RECORD of 2:55.07 while Zimbabwe finished fifth in 2:59.79.
All three African teams are going to the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.
|BOT
|
|RSA
|
|ZIM
|
Thanks for joining our team coverage on the final day of competition at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.
While you are here, please check our reports from Gaborone on the news page.
We'll see you again in about a week and half's time at the African Athletics Championships Accra 2026.
Mixed 4×100 Metres Relay Final w: m/s
|Position
|Athlete
|Time
Mixed 4×400 Metres Relay Final w: m/s
|Position
|Athlete
|Time
CONTRIBUTORS
Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.