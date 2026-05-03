LIVE: Day 2 – Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

Nigeria pulls out of Women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2

Team Nigeria is not starting the women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 Heat 1.

Strange though because the second leg runner Patience Okon-George, who had just finished running the Mixed 4x400m Relays, is out there on the track, but the rest of the team aren't.

So it's Nigeria DNS.

Team Kenya is the only African team in.