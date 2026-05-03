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LIVE: Day 2 – Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

By ATAF Editors and Yomi Omogbeja 51 views 0 minutes read
Day 2 Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 at the national stadium in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credits: Christel Saneh for World Athletics

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13:03:27
Good afternoon Africa! We are off
Welcome to our live coverage of the second and final of competition at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26. Temperature is in high 20s. We are going to have a great day.
13:05:21
What coming up this afternoon
Calendar Day 2 Gaborone 26
May 3, 2026 | 1:16:14 pm
KENYA missed qualification in the Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay

In the first event of the day, Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay, World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1:

Team KENYA quartet of Moses Onyango WASIKE, Milcent NDORO, Dennis MWAI, and Eunice Kadogo MURANDAFU finished in 6th place in 41.84 secs.

Not going to the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 yet.

May 3, 2026 | 1:39:27 pm
South Africa and Nigeria dominate Mixed 4x400 Relay Heat 2

South Africa (3:12.77) and Nigeria (3:12.88) grab the qualification ticket in the Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay Heat 2.

Pos Team   Mark
1
South Africa
RSA
3:12.77
2
Nigeria
NGR
3:12.88 SB
3
Germany
GER
3:12.99 SB
4
Botswana
BOT
3:13.51 NR
5
Uganda
UGA
3:15.45 SB
6
Netherlands
NED
3:16.33
7
Ireland
IRL
3:19.34
13:45:24
NATIONAL RECORD for Botswana in Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay

Botswana quartet of

  • Leungo SCOTCH
  • Karabo MANTSWINYANE
  • Boitumelo MASILO
  • Obakeng KAMBERUKA

have just smashed their national record, clocking 3:13.51 to place 4th in the Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay, World Ch. Qualifying Round 2.

13:53:16
Nigeria pulls out of Women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2

Team Nigeria is not starting the women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 Heat 1.

Strange though because the second leg runner Patience Okon-George, who had just finished running the Mixed 4x400m Relays, is out there on the track, but the rest of the team aren't.

So it's Nigeria DNS. 

Team Kenya is the only African team in.

13:55:03
Kenya runs season's best for fourth Women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2

RESULTS - Women's 4x400m World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 Heat 1

Pos Team   Mark
1
Ireland
IRL
3:23.83 SB
2
France
FRA
3:24.48 SB
3
Jamaica
JAM
3:25.38 SB
4
Kenya
KEN
3:32.24 SB
5
Mexico
MEX
3:39.17
 
Switzerland
SUI
DNF
 
Nigeria
NGR
DNS

 

14:09:09
South Africa and Botswana just missed out on Beijing 27 - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay

Results - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2
Pos Team   Mark
1
Poland
POL
3:26.52
2
Australia
AUS
3:26.92 SB
3
South Africa
RSA
3:27.78
4
Brazil
BRA
3:28.59 SB
5
Botswana
BOT
3:32.38
6
Belgium
BEL
3:33.36
7
Ethiopia
ETH
3:39.62
14:21:09
CHAOTIC race in the Men's 4x400m Relays - Senegal wins Heat 1, Nigeria misses out, Kenya falters

Results - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
Pos Team   Mark
1
Senegal
SEN
3:01.28
2
Spain
ESP
3:01.37
3
Nigeria
NGR
3:01.43
4
Jamaica
JAM
3:01.63
5
Germany
GER
3:02.21
6
Kenya
KEN
3:07.71
7
Denmark
DEN
3:21.32
 
Mexico
MEX
DNS
14:36:45
Nigeria punch the ticket to Beijing 27 in Women's 4x100m Relays, South Africa to wait

Results - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
Pos Team   Mark
1
France
FRA
42.92 SB
2
Nigeria
NGR
42.94 SB
3
Hungary
HUN
43.32 NR
4
South Africa
RSA
43.56
5
Belgium
BEL
43.59 SB
6
India
IND
53.90
 
United States
USA
 
15:03:41
Redemption for Ghana! They are off to World Athletics Championships Beijing 27. Kenya sets NATIONAL RECORD

After yesterday's mishap, Ghana and China redeemed themselves to punch their tickets to the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.

Sadly, Ferdinand Omanyala was left with too much to do by his Kenyan teammates, and will have to settle for the national record with 38.27.

Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
 
P Athlete Mark
1
PR of China
CHN
 37.85 WQ
2
Ghana
GHA
 38.09 WQ
3
Kenya
KEN
 38.27
4
Italy
ITA
 38.47
5
Spain
ESP
 38.61
6
Colombia
COL
 39.16
 
Brazil
BRA
 DNF
15:12:47
Nigeria qualifies for World Ultimate Championships Budapest 26, Gold and World Record for Jamaica

Results - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay - Final

Pos Team   Mark
1
Jamaica
JAM
39.62 WR
2
Canada
CAN
40.23
3
United States
USA
40.33 SB
4
Germany
GER
40.52
5
Spain
ESP
41.05
6
Nigeria
NGR
42.03
 
Great Britain & NI
GBR
DNF
 
Netherlands
NED
DNF
15:25:27
Great Britain pips Kenya on the line for Bronze - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay - Final

Kenya makes it to the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, but  sadly couldn't hold on to the Bronze medal as Yemi Mary John of Great Britain snatched it on the line.

Results - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay - Final

Pos Team   Mark
1
United States
USA
3:07.47 CR
2
Jamaica
JAM
3:08.24 NR
3
Great Britain & NI
GBR
3:09.84
4
Kenya
KEN
3:09.93
5
Italy
ITA
3:10.52 SB
6
Spain
ESP
3:13.05
7
Australia
AUS
3:13.07
 
Poland
POL
DNF
15:49:34
AFRICAN RECORD ALERT! South Africa takes Silver, Botswana punch ticket to Budapest 26 - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay - Final

Akani Simbine brought Team South Africa home to claim the silver medal in a new African Record of  37.49 secs behind the USA at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.

Good news for Team Botswana, even in the absence of Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, The boys from Botswana finished 6th in 38.35 and qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26.

Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay - Final

 
 
Pos Team   Mark
1
United States
USA
37.43 WL
2
South Africa
RSA
37.49 AR
3
Germany
GER
37.76
4
Australia
AUS
38.00
5
Netherlands
NED
38.17
6
Botswana
BOT
38.35
7
Canada
CAN
40.06
 
Great Britain & NI
GBR
DNF

 

May 3, 2026 | 3:53:56 pm
South Africa and Botswana are going to Budapest 26 - Men's 4x100m Relays

Team South Africa and Botswana have both qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay.

Team South Africa in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credits: Monirul Bhuiyan for World Athletics

16:01:46
CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD FOR BOTSWANA - 2:54.47 in Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final

Results - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final

Pos Team   Mark
1
Botswana
BOT
2:54.47 CR
2
South Africa
RSA
2:55.07 NR
3
Australia
AUS
2:55.20 AR
4
Portugal
POR
2:59.75
5
Zimbabwe
ZIM
2:59.79
6
Netherlands
NED
3:00.13
7
Qatar
QAT
3:00.27
8
Belgium
BEL
3:00.69
16:41:02
Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualifies for Budapest 26 and Beijing 27 - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay

Home team Botswana closed out the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in grand style, winning Gold in the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final in a CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD 2:54.47.

South Africa takes the Silver with a new NATIONAL RECORD of 2:55.07 while Zimbabwe finished fifth in 2:59.79.

All three African teams are going to the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.

BOT
 
  1. Lee Bhekempilo EPPIE
  2. Letsile TEBOGO
  3. Bayapo NDORI
  4. Busang Collen KEBINATSHIPI
RSA
 
  1. Mthi MTHIMKULU
  2. Lythe PILLAY
  3. Leendert KOEKEMOER
  4. Zakithi NENE
ZIM
 
  1. Dennis Bradley HOVE
  2. Zuze LEEFORD
  3. Gerren MUWISHI
  4. Thandazani NDHLOVU

 

Team Botswana's - Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Bayapo Ndori, Letsile Tebogo and Lee Bhekempilo Eppie - after the Men's 4x400m Final at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 / Photo credit: Dan Vernon for World Athletics

17:33:02
It's a Wrap! See you in Accra, Ghana - May 12-17

Thanks for joining our team coverage on the final day of competition at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.

While you are here, please check our reports from Gaborone on the news page.

We'll see you again in about a week and half's time at the African Athletics Championships Accra 2026.

Medals for the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 featuring Botswana natural diamonds / Photo credit: WRE Gaborone 26

Mixed 4×100 Metres Relay Final w: m/s

PositionAthleteTime

Mixed 4×400 Metres Relay Final w: m/s

PositionAthleteTime
Medallists

CONTRIBUTORS

AthleticsAfrica site icon

ATAF Editors

The Editorial Board at AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Meet AthleticsAfrica team of editors and contributors || Follow us on Twitter/X  and TikTok / Share our stories on Facebook and Instagram / Connect with us LinkedIn and YouTube.

Yomi Omogbeja

Yomi Omogbeja

Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

World Athletics Relays - Gaborone 26 to be held at the National Stadium, Gaborone, Botswana from May 2-3 2026.
The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
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