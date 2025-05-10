Live Updates: DAY 1 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Join us for the live coverage of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on Saturday 10 May 2025
Italy wins the first-ever mixed 4x100m relay race at the World Athletics Relays. France was second, and as usual on these lanes, USA dropped the baton on third leg.
Canada wins the third heat to register the fastest time of the night in 40.90.
Uganda smashed their national record with 3:16.59 in the first heat of the Mixed 4x400m Relay in Guangzhou.
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed
World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1
1 Belgium 3:11.83 WL
2 Australia 3:12.34 AR
3 Kenya 3:13.41 SB
4 Italy 3:15.64 SB
5 Uganda 3:16.59 NR
6 Jamaica 3:18.83 SB
7 Botswana 3:19.91 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed
2. South Africa 3:13.79 SB
3. Spain 3:14.16 SB
4. France 3:16.15 SB
5. India 3:16.85 SB
6. Canada 3:22.37 SB
Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men
World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1
1. Great Britain & NI 38.18 SB
2. Poland 38.43 SB
3. Ghana 38.49 SB
4. Korea 38.56 NR
5. France 38.62 SB
6. Colombia 38.75
Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men
World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 2
1. South Africa 37.84 WL
2. Germany 38.33 SB
3. Kenya 38.35 NR
4. Chinese Taipei 39.00 SB
5. Thailand 39.18 SB
Jamaica DNF
Belgium DQ (TR24.7[L])
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women
2. France 3:26.46
3. Norway 3:26.61 SB
4. Canada 3:27.28 SB
5. Australia 3:31.78
6. PR of China 3:36.83 SB
7. Zambia 3:37.98 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women
2. Italy 3:27.03 SB
3. Great Britain & NI 3:27.47
4. Belgium 3:27.78 SB
5. Brazil 3:30.31 SB
6. Botswana 3:33.01 SB
7. Switzerland 3:36.78 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women
2. Germany 3:28.63 SB
3. Ireland 3:30.06 SB
4. Kenya 3:31.67
5. Poland 3:32.82
6. Jamaica 3:40.54
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
2. PR of China 3:01.87 NR
3. Spain 3:02.04 SB
4. Jamaica 3:03.54 SB
5. Germany 3:06.26 SB
6. Australia 3:06.32
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
1. Botswana 3:01.23 SB
2. Portugal 3:01.78 NR
3. Brazil 3:02.19 SB
4. Netherlands 3:02.94 SB
5. Zambia 3:04.83 SB
6. Ireland 3:05.47 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
1. Belgium 3:01.35 SB
2. Great Britain & NI 3:01.38 SB
3. Qatar 3:03.97 SB
4. Italy 3:04.01 SB
5. Senegal 3:05.37 SB
6. Mexico 3:05.74
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
1. France 3:00.30 WQ
2. Kenya 3:00.88 WQ
3. United States 3:01.23
4. Poland 3:02.69
5. India 3:03.92
6. Zimbabwe 3:05.65
First 2 of each heat qualify to World Athletics Championships (WQ) and World Athletics Relays Final
Here are the African countries that have qualified for World Athletics Championships T0kyo 25 and World Athletics Relays Final on Day 1:
4x400 Metres Relay Men - Kenya 3:00.88, Botswana 3:01.23 SB, South Africa 3:00.00 WL
4x400 Metres Relay Women - South Africa 3:28.01 NR
4x100 Metres Relay Men - South Africa 37.84 WL
4x400 Metres Relay Mixed - South Africa 3:13.79 SB