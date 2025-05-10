Home FeaturesLiveblogs Live Updates: DAY 1 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Live Updates: DAY 1 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Akani Simbine during training at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 (© World Athletics)
Akani Simbine during training at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 (© World Athletics)

Join us for the live coverage of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on Saturday 10 May 2025

This event has ended.

12:43:29
CANADA FASTEST IN FIRST-EVER MIXED 4X100M

Italy wins the first-ever mixed 4x100m relay race at the World Athletics Relays. France was second, and as usual on these lanes, USA dropped the baton on third leg.

Canada wins the third heat to register the fastest time of the night in 40.90.

12:56:26
NATIONAL RECORD ALERT - UGANDA

Uganda smashed their national record with 3:16.59 in the first heat of the Mixed 4x400m Relay in Guangzhou.

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed
World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1

1 Belgium 3:11.83 WL
2 Australia 3:12.34 AR
3 Kenya 3:13.41 SB
4 Italy 3:15.64 SB
5 Uganda 3:16.59 NR
6 Jamaica 3:18.83 SB
7 Botswana 3:19.91 SB

May 10, 2025 | 1:06:48 pm
SOUTH AFRICA QUALIFIES FOR TOKYO 25 - 4X400M MIXED RELAY

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 3

1. Great Britain & NI 3:13.28 SB
2. South Africa 3:13.79 SB
3. Spain 3:14.16 SB
4. France 3:16.15 SB
5. India 3:16.85 SB
6. Canada 3:22.37 SB
13:27:29
LIBERIA FAILED TO FINISH - WOMEN'S 4X100M RELAY
Liberia dropped the baton in the 4x100 Metres Relay Women Heat 2
13:40:44
GHANA TO WAIT - 4x100 Metres Relay Men HEAT 1

Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1

1. Great Britain & NI 38.18 SB
2. Poland 38.43 SB
3. Ghana 38.49 SB
4. Korea 38.56 NR
5. France 38.62 SB
6. Colombia 38.75

13:49:59
WORLD LEAD FOR SOUTH AFRICA, NATIONAL RECORD FOR KENYA - 4x100 Metres Relay Men HEAT 2

Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 2

1. South Africa 37.84 WL
2. Germany 38.33 SB
3. Kenya 38.35 NR
4. Chinese Taipei 39.00 SB
5. Thailand 39.18 SB
Jamaica DNF
Belgium DQ (TR24.7[L])

14:10:06
NEXT TIME FOR ZAMBIA - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1
 
1. United States 3:26.05
2. France 3:26.46
3. Norway 3:26.61 SB
4. Canada 3:27.28 SB
5. Australia 3:31.78
6. PR of China 3:36.83 SB
7. Zambia 3:37.98 SB
14:23:18
NOT ENOUGH FOR BOTSWANA - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 2
 
1. Spain 3:26.25
2. Italy 3:27.03 SB
3. Great Britain & NI 3:27.47
4. Belgium 3:27.78 SB
5. Brazil 3:30.31 SB
6. Botswana 3:33.01 SB
7. Switzerland 3:36.78 SB
14:32:03
Wow! NATIONAL RECORD FOR SOUTH AFRICA, KENYA TO WAIT FOR QUALIFICATION - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 3
 
1. South Africa 3:28.01 NR
2. Germany 3:28.63 SB
3. Ireland 3:30.06 SB
4. Kenya 3:31.67
5. Poland 3:32.82
6. Jamaica 3:40.54
14:43:09
NENE COMES HOME IN WORLD LEAD FOR SOUTH AFRICA - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 1
 
1. South Africa 3:00.00 WL
2. PR of China 3:01.87 NR
3. Spain 3:02.04 SB
4. Jamaica 3:03.54 SB
5. Germany 3:06.26 SB
6. Australia 3:06.32
 
14:52:51
EASY DOES IT FOR BOTSWANA, ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ZAMBIA TO QUALIFY TOMORROW - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 2

1. Botswana 3:01.23 SB
2. Portugal 3:01.78 NR
3. Brazil 3:02.19 SB
4. Netherlands 3:02.94 SB
5. Zambia 3:04.83 SB
6. Ireland 3:05.47 SB

May 10, 2025 | 2:59:59 pm
SENEGAL WILL NEED TO DO IT ALL AGAIN TOMORROW - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 3
 

1. Belgium 3:01.35 SB
2. Great Britain & NI 3:01.38 SB
3. Qatar 3:03.97 SB
4. Italy 3:04.01 SB
5. Senegal 3:05.37 SB
6. Mexico 3:05.74

May 10, 2025 | 3:08:29 pm
KENYA HELD ON FOR TOKYO 25, ZIMBABWE NOT YET IN - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Ch. Qualifying Round 1 - Heat 4
 

1. France 3:00.30 WQ
2. Kenya 3:00.88 WQ
3. United States 3:01.23
4. Poland 3:02.69
5. India 3:03.92
6. Zimbabwe 3:05.65

First 2 of each heat qualify to World Athletics Championships (WQ) and World Athletics Relays Final

May 10, 2025 | 3:33:34 pm
Qualified African countries for Tokyo 25 on Day 1

Here are the African countries that have qualified for World Athletics Championships T0kyo 25 and World Athletics Relays Final on Day 1:

4x400 Metres Relay Men - Kenya 3:00.88, Botswana 3:01.23 SB, South Africa 3:00.00 WL

4x400 Metres Relay Women - South Africa 3:28.01 NR

4x100 Metres Relay Men - South Africa 37.84 WL

4x400 Metres Relay Mixed - South Africa 3:13.79 SB

May 10, 2025 | 3:35:42 pm
SEE YOU TOMORROW! Good night.

Thank you for joining us for the opening day coverage at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25.

  • See you on Day 2 same time tomorrow.

