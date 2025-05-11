Live Updates: DAY 2 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Join us for live coverage from the Tianhe Stadium of the final day at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on Sunday 11 May 2025.
This event has ended.
Canada gets the ball rolling, winning the first 4x100 Metres Relay Mixed Gold medal in 40.30 ahead of Jamaica (40.44) and Great Britain & NI (40.88.).
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed
World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1,
1. Spain: 3:12.55 NR
2. Germany: 3:13.35 SB
3. PR of China: 3:13.39 NR
4. Jamaica: 3:14.42 SB
5. Switzerland: 3:18.07
6. Brazil: 3:19.19
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed
World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2
1. Italy 3:12.53 SB
2. France 3:12.66 SB
3. Canada 3:12.95 NR
4. India 3:14.81 SB
5. Uganda 3:15.26 NR
6. Botswana 3:19.11 SB
7. Sri Lanka 3:20.61 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
1. Great Britain & NI 3:24.46 SB
2. Belgium 3:24.52 SB
3. Poland 3:24.56 SB
4. Brazil 3:29.86 SB
5. Botswana 3:34.62
Kenya DQ (TR17.2.3)
In the Women's 4x400 Metres Relay at the World Championships, Qualifying Round 2, Heat 1, Great Britain & NI came out on top with a time of 3:24.46, marking a season's best for them. Belgium was close behind, finishing in 3:24.52, also achieving a season's best. Poland secured the third spot with a time of 3:24.56, again a season's best. Brazil followed with a time of 3:29.86, marking their season's best as well. Botswana completed the race in 3:34.62. Unfortunately, Kenya was disqualified due to a violation of rule TR17.2.3.
Result - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2
1. Ireland 3:24.69 SB
2. Australia 3:27.31 SB
3. Switzerland 3:32.37 SB
4. PR of China 3:32.74 SB
5. Zambia 3:36.79 SB
Jamaica DNS
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
1. Brazil 3:01.14 SB
2. Netherlands 3:01.32 SB
3. Jamaica 3:02.00 SB
4. Poland 3:02.15 SB
5. Senegal 3:02.51 SB
6. Italy 3:04.14
7. India 3:04.49
Zimbabwe DQ (TR24.21)
Results - 4x400 Metres Relay Men
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2
1. United States 2:58.68 WL
2. Australia 2:59.73 SB
3. Qatar 3:00.29 NR
4. Spain 3:02.12
5. Zambia 3:03.16 SB
6. Mexico 3:03.47 SB,
7. Ireland 3:04.42 SB
8. Germany 3:05.45 SB
Result - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
1. France 43.06 SB
2. Italy 43.12 SB
3. Chile 43.74
4. Portugal 44.16 SB
Ivory Coast DNF
In the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay at the World Championships, during the Qualifying Round 2, Heat 1, France came in first with a time of 43.06 seconds, marking a season's best for them.
Italy followed closely with a time of 43.12 seconds, also achieving a season's best.
Chile secured the third spot with a time of 43.74 seconds, while Portugal finished with a season's best time of 44.16 seconds.
Unfortunately, the Ivory Coast did not finish the race.
Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1
1. France 38.31 SB
2. Ghana 38.32 SB
3. Korea 38.51 NR
4. Chinese Taipei 38.96 SB
Netherlands DNF
Switzerland DNF
Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2:
1. Belgium 38.49 NR
2. Kenya 38.51
3. Colombia 38.84
4. Paraguay 39.37 SB
5. Denmark 39.51
Jamaica DNF
Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men
World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 3
1. PR of China 38.03 SB
2. Australia 38.31
3. Botswana 38.53
4. Brazil 38.64
5. Thailand 39.20
6. Spain 39.53 SB
Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed Final
1. United States 3:09.54 CR
2. Australia 3:12.20 AR
3. Kenya 3:13.10 SB
4. Great Britain & NI 3:14.74
5. South Africa 3:16.29
6. Belgium 3:16.45
7. Poland 3:16.48
8. Ireland 3:19.64
Result - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Final:
1. South Africa 37.61 WL
2. United States 37.66 SB
3. Canada 38.11
4. Japan 38.17
5. Italy 38.20
6. Germany 38.92
7. Poland DNF
8. Great Britain & NI DNF
Result - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final:
1. Spain 3:24.13 NR
2. United States 3:24.72
3. South Africa 3:24.84 NR
4. Norway 3:25.35 NR
5. Italy 3:26.40 SB
6. France 3:26.87
7. Canada 3:27.84
8. Germany 3:29.65
Result - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final:
1. South Africa 2:57.50 WL
2. Belgium 2:58.19 SB
3. Botswana 2:58.27 SB
4. France 2:58.80 SB
5. Kenya 2:59.29 NR
6. Great Britain & NI 3:03.46
7. Portugal 3:04.52
8. PR of China 3:06.33
African teams dominate the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final.
South Africa took the lead with a world-leading time of 2:57.50. Belgium followed closely, achieving a season-best of 2:58.19, while Botswana also recorded a season-best with 2:58.27.
France came in fourth with a season-best of 2:58.80, and Kenya set a new national record with 2:59.29 in fifth place.
Great Britain & NI finished with a time of 3:03.46, Portugal clocked in at 3:04.52, and the PR of China completed the race in 3:06.33.
With that African dominance in the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final concluding our coverage of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25, we thank you for joining our live blog for the past two days.
We hope to hear from you on how we can improve this new feature, and offer you more innovative coverage of the World Athletics Series coming up in 2025/2026.
If you love what we are doing and would like to support us, please consider making a donation.