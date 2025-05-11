Live Updates: DAY 2 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

NOT A GREAT DAY SO FAR FOR AFRICAN TEAMS

In the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay at the World Championships, during the Qualifying Round 2, Heat 1, France came in first with a time of 43.06 seconds, marking a season's best for them.

Italy followed closely with a time of 43.12 seconds, also achieving a season's best.

Chile secured the third spot with a time of 43.74 seconds, while Portugal finished with a season's best time of 44.16 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Ivory Coast did not finish the race.