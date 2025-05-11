Home FeaturesLiveblogs Live Updates: DAY 2 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Live Updates: DAY 2 – World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

By ATAF Editors 212 views 0 minutes read
A general view Tianhe Stadium ahead of the 2025 Guangzhou World Athletics Relays on May 09, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Join us for live coverage from the Tianhe Stadium of the final day at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on Sunday 11 May 2025.

This event has ended.

12:06:30
Good morning, Africa
Thank you for joining us for the final day coverage at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25.
May 11, 2025 | 12:19:54 pm
Canada takes first Gold of the night

Canada gets the ball rolling, winning the first 4x100 Metres Relay Mixed Gold medal in 40.30 ahead of Jamaica (40.44) and Great Britain & NI (40.88.).

12:35:42
SPAIN did not come to play

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1,

1. Spain: 3:12.55 NR

2. Germany: 3:13.35 SB

3. PR of China: 3:13.39 NR

4. Jamaica: 3:14.42 SB

5. Switzerland: 3:18.07

6. Brazil: 3:19.19

12:49:32
Uganda and Botswana miss out on Tokyo - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed

World Ch. Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2

1. Italy 3:12.53 SB

2. France 3:12.66 SB

3. Canada 3:12.95 NR

4. India 3:14.81 SB

5. Uganda 3:15.26 NR

6. Botswana 3:19.11 SB

7. Sri Lanka 3:20.61 SB

12:53:44
KENYA DQed, Botswana miss out - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Women

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1

1. Great Britain & NI 3:24.46 SB

2. Belgium 3:24.52 SB

3. Poland 3:24.56 SB

4. Brazil 3:29.86 SB

5. Botswana 3:34.62

Kenya DQ (TR17.2.3)

12:57:16
NOT GREAT FOR AFRICA - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay

In the Women's 4x400 Metres Relay at the World Championships, Qualifying Round 2, Heat 1, Great Britain & NI came out on top with a time of 3:24.46, marking a season's best for them. Belgium was close behind, finishing in 3:24.52, also achieving a season's best. Poland secured the third spot with a time of 3:24.56, again a season's best. Brazil followed with a time of 3:29.86, marking their season's best as well. Botswana completed the race in 3:34.62. Unfortunately, Kenya was disqualified due to a violation of rule TR17.2.3.

13:02:01
ZAMBIA MISS OUT ON TOKYO - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay

Result - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2

1. Ireland 3:24.69 SB

2. Australia 3:27.31 SB

3. Switzerland 3:32.37 SB

4. PR of China 3:32.74 SB

5. Zambia 3:36.79 SB

Jamaica DNS

May 11, 2025 | 1:13:37 pm
ANOTHER DQ, THIS TIME IT'S ZIMBABWE. SENEGAL ALSO MISS OUT - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1

1. Brazil 3:01.14 SB

2. Netherlands 3:01.32 SB

3. Jamaica 3:02.00 SB

4. Poland 3:02.15 SB

5. Senegal 3:02.51 SB

6. Italy 3:04.14

7. India 3:04.49

Zimbabwe DQ (TR24.21)

13:22:58
ZAMBIA NOT GOING TO TOKYO - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

Results - 4x400 Metres Relay Men

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2

1. United States 2:58.68 WL

2. Australia 2:59.73 SB

3. Qatar 3:00.29 NR

4. Spain 3:02.12

5. Zambia 3:03.16 SB

6. Mexico 3:03.47 SB,

7. Ireland 3:04.42 SB

8. Germany 3:05.45 SB

May 11, 2025 | 1:33:27 pm
OH NO! BATON DROPPED BY COTE'DVOIRE - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay

Result - Women's 4x100 Metres Relay

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1

1. France 43.06 SB

2. Italy 43.12 SB

3. Chile 43.74

4. Portugal 44.16 SB

Ivory Coast DNF

May 11, 2025 | 1:38:40 pm
NOT A GREAT DAY SO FAR FOR AFRICAN TEAMS

In the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay at the World Championships, during the Qualifying Round 2, Heat 1, France came in first with a time of 43.06 seconds, marking a season's best for them.

Italy followed closely with a time of 43.12 seconds, also achieving a season's best.

Chile secured the third spot with a time of 43.74 seconds, while Portugal finished with a season's best time of 44.16 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Ivory Coast did not finish the race.

May 11, 2025 | 1:41:37 pm
FINALLY, SOME GOOD NEWS. GHANA IS GOING TO TOKYO - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 1

1. France 38.31 SB

2. Ghana 38.32 SB

3. Korea 38.51 NR

4. Chinese Taipei 38.96 SB

Netherlands DNF

Switzerland DNF

13:57:58
KENYAN MEN ARE GOING TO TOKYO - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

Results - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 2:

1. Belgium 38.49 NR

2. Kenya 38.51

3. Colombia 38.84

4. Paraguay 39.37 SB

5. Denmark 39.51

Jamaica DNF

14:01:28
TEBOGO-LESS BOTSWANA TO WAIT FOR TOKYO QUALIFICATION - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

Result - 4x100 Metres Relay Men

World Championship Qualifying Round 2 - Heat 3

1. PR of China 38.03 SB

2. Australia 38.31

3. Botswana 38.53

4. Brazil 38.64

5. Thailand 39.20

6. Spain 39.53 SB

May 11, 2025 | 2:23:42 pm
FANTASTIC BRONZE FOR KENYA - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed FINAL

Result - 4x400 Metres Relay Mixed Final

1. United States 3:09.54 CR

2. Australia 3:12.20 AR

3. Kenya 3:13.10 SB

4. Great Britain & NI 3:14.74

5. South Africa 3:16.29

6. Belgium 3:16.45

7. Poland 3:16.48

8. Ireland 3:19.64

14:37:09
YAY! GOLD FOR SOUTH AFRICA - 4x100 Metres Relay Men FINAL

Result - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Final:

1. South Africa 37.61 WL

2. United States 37.66 SB

3. Canada 38.11

4. Japan 38.17

5. Italy 38.20

6. Germany 38.92

7. Poland DNF

8. Great Britain & NI DNF

May 11, 2025 | 2:49:56 pm
ANOTHER NATIONAL RECORD FOR SOUTH AFRICA, BRONZE FOR THE GIRLS - 4x400 Metres Relay Women FINAL

Result - Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final:

1. Spain 3:24.13 NR

2. United States 3:24.72

3. South Africa 3:24.84 NR

4. Norway 3:25.35 NR

5. Italy 3:26.40 SB

6. France 3:26.87

7. Canada 3:27.84

8. Germany 3:29.65

15:04:54
GOLD FOR SOUTH AFRICA, BRONZE FOR BOTSWANA, NATIONAL RECORD FOR KENYA - 4x400 Metres Relay Men FINAL

Result - Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final:

1. South Africa 2:57.50 WL

2. Belgium 2:58.19 SB

3. Botswana 2:58.27 SB

4. France 2:58.80 SB

5. Kenya 2:59.29 NR

6. Great Britain & NI 3:03.46

7. Portugal 3:04.52

8. PR of China 3:06.33

May 11, 2025 | 3:21:56 pm
AFRICAN DOMINANCE CONCLUDES GUANGZHOU 25 PROCEEDINGS

African teams dominate the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final.

South Africa took the lead with a world-leading time of 2:57.50. Belgium followed closely, achieving a season-best of 2:58.19, while Botswana also recorded a season-best with 2:58.27.

France came in fourth with a season-best of 2:58.80, and Kenya set a new national record with 2:59.29 in fifth place.

Great Britain & NI finished with a time of 3:03.46, Portugal clocked in at 3:04.52, and the PR of China completed the race in 3:06.33.

May 11, 2025 | 3:50:43 pm
THANK YOU FOR JOINING OUR LIVE COVERAGE - HOPE TO SEE YOU AGAIN

With that African dominance in the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final concluding our coverage of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25, we thank you for joining our live blog for the past two days.

We hope to hear from you on how we can improve this new feature, and offer you more innovative coverage of the World Athletics Series coming up in 2025/2026.

If you love what we are doing and would like to support us, please consider making a donation.

MAKE A CONTRIBUTION

16:02:01
THAT'S A WRAP!

See you at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana in 2026!

