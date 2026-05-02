LIVE: Day 1 – Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

Good afternoon, Africa!

Welcome to our live coverage of the first day of competition at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in Gaborone, Botswana

WHAT'S COMING UP THIS AFTERNOON (Local time is GMT+2)

2:05 PM | Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay | World Ch. Qualifying Round 1

2:30 PM | Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay | World Ch. Qualifying Round 1

3:05 PM | Women's 4x100 Metres Relay - World Ch. Qualifying Round 1

3:30 PM | Men's 4x100 Metres Relay - World Ch. Qualifying Round 1

3:55 PM | Women's 4x400 Metres Relay - World Ch. Qualifying Round 1