Team South Africa retained the continental title, securing 22 medals at the 24th edition of CAA African Athletics Senior Championships which concluded in Accra, Ghana on Sunday 17 May, 2026.

The SA team raked in nine gold, four silver and nine bronze medals to repeat their title-winning performance at the 2024 African Athletics Championships held in Douala, Cameroon.

Among the men, Luan Munnik (1500m), Valco van Wyk (pole vault), former world champion Luvo Manyonga (long jump) and Aiden Smith (shot put) all earned gold medals.

In women’s events, the gold went to Karabo More (1500m), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Kristi Snyman (high jump), Ansume de Beer (pole vault) and Colette Uys (shot put) won their events.

While eight of the country’s gold medallists won African titles for the first time, Joseph retained the continental 400m hurdles crown she secured in 2024.

“We are elated with the outcome. South Africa are African champions again!” was the immediate expression from Deputy President and Acting President John Mathane of Athletics South Africa.

“The mandate was for the team to bring back the title and so they have. What more can we ask for?

“Without doubt, the continental showpiece continues to be a great place to build character for our athletes for the global stage of competition. We congratulate each athlete for their efforts and for all achievements that now glorify our Rainbow Nation.”

Team SA medallists – Accra 2026:

Gold

Luan Munnik, 1500m men

Karabo More, 1500m women

Rogail Joseph, 400m hurdles women

Kristi Snyman, high jump women

Valco van Wyk, pole vault men

Ansume de Beer, pole vault women

Luvo Manyonga, long jump men

Aiden Smith, shot put men

Colette Uys, shot put women

Silver

Bradley Nkoana, 100m men

Tshepo Tshite, 1500m men

Matao le Roux, high jump men

Enya Pooler, heptathlon women

Bronze

Mihlali Xotyeni, 200m men

Wernich van Rensburg, 400m hurdles men

Zinzi Xulu, triple jump women

Righardt Stander, discus throw men

Tshepang Mahkethe, hammer throw men

Leandri Holtzhausen, hammer throw women

Douw Smit, javelin throw men

Jana van Schalkwyk, javelin throw women

Morne van As, decathlon men

The National Team will return home on two different flights on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Group 1 – Lands at 02h20 with Rwanda Air (Flight WB 202)

Group 2 – Lands at 03h55 with Ethiopian Airline (Flight ET 859)