A small but strong national team of 34 athletes will compete for South Africa at the 2026 African Athletics Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana from 12-17 May, 2026.

The team announced by Athletics South Africa, consists of 10 athletes who have previously earned medals at the continental Championship.

They include 800m runner Prudence Sekgodiso, hurdlers Rogail Joseph, Marione Fourie, long jumpers Luvo Manyonga, Danielle Nolte, triple jumper Zinzi Xulu, pole vaulter Valco van Wyk, hammer thrower Tshepang Makhethe, javelin thrower Jana van Schalkwyk, and versatile thrower Colette Uys.

The team also features in-form sprinters Bradley Nkoana and Lythe Pillay, who both earned medals at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone last week.

“We have once again selected athletes that we believe will defend our crown and maintain the dignity of the nation,” said John Mathane, the Acting President of Athletics South Africa.

“There’s a good balance between experience and fresh glory seekers, but all hungry for the podium.

“We are always happy to compete at this stage because it’s a contest amongst sister countries, where we face the best-of-the-best. It’s also a good stage to strengthen the character of an athlete,” he added.

The SA team – Accra 2026

Men:

100m – Bradley Nkoana (ACNW)

200m – Mihlali Xotyeni (ACNW)

400m – Lythe Pillay (CGA)

800m – Edmund du Plessis (AGN)

1 500m – Luan Munnik (ACNW)

110m hurdles – Denmar Jacobs (WPA)

400m hurdles – Wernich van Rensburg (AFS)

High jump – Matao le Roux (BOLA)

Pole vault – Valco van Wyk (ACNW)

Long jump – Luvo Manyonga (BOLA)

Shot put – Aiden Smith (CGA)

Discus throw – Righardt Stander (ACNW)

Hammer throw – Tshepang Makhethe (AFS)

Javelin throw – Douw Smit (ACNW)

Decathlon – Morne van As (AGN)

21km walk – Rivers Williams (AGN)

Women: