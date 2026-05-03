SA teams keep medal hopes alive at World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

The South African national men’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams kept title hopes alive, with the defending champions progressing to the finals of their events on Day 1 of the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday.

In the men’s 4x100m heats, South Africa won their heat, with Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine stopping the clock at 37.68 seconds.

They were third quickest overall, sticking up their hands among the contenders for the gold medal they won last year. They turn out for the final on Sunday.

“I have confidence in the boys. They showed up, came here with a stacked crowd and qualified for the final. I still believe in them, not only for tomorrow, but also for the future, for next year, and going on,” said Akani Simbine, the national men’s relay captain.

The SA men’s 4x400m quartet – Udeme Okon, Mthi Mthimkulu, Leendert Koekemoer and Zakithi Nene – also won their heat in the third fastest time overall in 2:58.04. They too are set to defend their global crown in the final to be held on Sunday.

“I think the guys are in very good shape. We handled that heat pretty well. It was very conservative, and it’s the second fastest time we’ve run as a group, but it was our most composed run,” said Zakithi Nene.

“I know we have an extra gear or two in us tomorrow, so I can’t wait for the battle.”

In other events, SA did not progress to the finals, but were set to challenge for qualifying spots on Sunday for the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships and the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Kayla la Grange, Gabriella Marais and Joviale Mbisha of South Africa in action during the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Heats on Day 1 of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in Gaborone, Botswana | Photo credits: Anton Geyser / Athletics South Africa Mthi Mthimkhulu and Leendert Koekemoer of South Africa in action during the Men’s 4×400 Metres Relay Heats on Day 1 of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in Gaborone, Botswana | Photo credits: Anton Geyser / Athletics South Africa

In the first-round heats, the national women’s 4x100m team ended fourth in their race, setting a South African record of 43.22. The national quartet – Viwe Jingqi, Kayla la Grange, Gabriella Marais and Joviale Mbisha – missed out on a spot in the final by just 0.11.

A strong team of Gardeo Isaacs, Rogail Joseph, Lythe Pillay and Marlie Viljoen, finished fifth in their mixed 4x400m heat in 3:11.19, completing the four-lap race 0.59 outside a place in the medals contest.

In the women’s 4x400m heats, Precious Molepo, Christi Loggenberg, Hannah van Niekerk and Marlie Viljoen were fourth in their heat in 3:26.77. They were ninth quickest overall but did not find a position in the final.