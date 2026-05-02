The first day of competition at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 saw records fall, qualifications secured, and a roaring home crowd in full support of their nation.

Olympic Champion, Letsile Tebogo, charged down the home straight in emphatic fashion, securing automatic qualification for Botswana in the men’s 4x100m relay.

For the first time ever, Botswana will have a 4x100m team at the World Championships in Beijing 2027.

The team, anchored by Tebogo, ran a new national record of 37.96 – much to the delight of the home crowd.

Defending champions South Africa were victorious in heat three of the men’s 4x100m relay, with Akani Simbine anchoring the team in 37.68.

Continuing their dominant display, the South Africans executed a statement performance in the men’s 4x400m relay, winning heat two in impressive fashion.

World silver medallist Zakithi Nene powered through the line in 2:58.04 to secure the victory and qualification.

Australia delivered the biggest surprise of the day as they held off home favourites Botswana, to win the first heat of the men’s 4x400m relay in 2:57.30.

Despite Botswana drafting a stacked team featuring World Champion Collen Kebinatshipi, a tight baton exchange handed them too much work to do in the final lap. They finished behind Australia in 2:57.52.

Kenya – an often underrated nation in the sprints – ran an area record in the third heat of the mixed 4x400m relay (3:09.87) to punch their ticket to Beijing.

African teams that have qualified for WCh Beijing 2027 so far:

Mixed 4x100m – Nigeria

Mixed 4x400m – Kenya

Men’s 4x100m – South Africa, Botswana

Men’s 4x400m – Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe