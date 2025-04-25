Entry lists published for World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Athletes entered for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 have, between them, amassed 32 medals from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and 34 medals from the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The final entry lists confirm that 734 athletes (411 men and 323 women) from 43 federations have been entered for the global event in China.

Olympic 200m champion and world athlete of the year Letsile Tebogo is among the star names.

All four members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 4x100m team from the Paris Olympics are also entered, as is multiple world and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, her fellow Jamaican and two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson.

The reigning world 800m champion Mary Moraa of Kenya, world 100m hurdles record-holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, and world 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa are also included in their nation’s teams.

Event-by-event previews will be published on the World Athletics website during the week of the competition.

