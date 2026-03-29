It was another record-breaking day for South Africa’s rising track and field stars, with multiple new marks being achieved on the third and final day of the 2026 ASA Age Group Championships in Germiston on Saturday.

After five national records were broken the day before, three more fell on the closing day of competition in the youth and junior age divisions.

Producing a spectacular performance, Matodzi Ndou won gold for Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) in the U20 men’s 400m hurdles.

Ndou charged around the track in 48.64 seconds, clipping 0.09 off the South African junior record of 48.73 set by former world U20 champion Sokwakhana Zazini in Napoli in July 2019.

“It feels amazing because the record was held by one of the people who I look up to, Sokwakhana Zazini,” said Ndou, who finished more than two seconds clear of his nearest opponent.

“I had hoped to break the national record in the U18 division but I had some struggles, so coming into the U20 age group it feels good to have done this.”

Winning a tightly contested battle, Megan Nieman bounced back to secure gold in the U18 girls 400m hurdles final.

Nieman, who had been disqualified for a false start in the 100m hurdles heats earlier in the week, stormed to an impressive victory in the one-lap final over the barriers. She stopped the clock at 56.54, slicing 0.13 off her own SA mark of 56.67 which she set in Tshwane last month.

Behind her, national youth 400m record holder Christi Loggenberg finished second in 57.11 and SA U18 100m hurdles record holder Janelle Kirkpatrick was third in 58.21, with the top five athletes (all representing AGN) dipping under 60 seconds.

“It was a hard but good race and I’m proud of my performance,” Nieman said. “It was fun running with Christi (Loggenberg). She’s a very good athlete and I think we’re going to have a lot of good races in future.”

In the U20 women’s pole vault final, Ansume de Beer (Boland Athletics) became the only field events athlete at the three-day championships to break a national record.

De Beer cleared 4.18m to add two centimetres to her own African mark (4.16m) which she achieved in Stellenbosch last year, earning a convincing win to clinch the national title.

“This is my first time jumping since I recovered from an injury, so it’s a big relief that I could jump here and had so much fun,” said De Beer, who won the African junior pole vault title last season.

“I was in the right mindset, which I think is the most important thing. I was extremely focused and dedicated today, and I think that helped. I’m so glad and thankful because I’ve been aiming to break the record, and I’m very proud of myself.”

The AGN team finished top of the overall standings with a total of 153 medals (54 gold, 54 silver and 45 bronze).

Host province, Central Gauteng Athletics, took second place with 83 medals (26 gold, 34 silver and 23 bronze) and Boland Athletics ended third with 69 medals (24 gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze).