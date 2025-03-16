Tapiwanashe Makarawu equalled the Zimbabwean record to win the men’s 200m title in 20.13 seconds ahead of compatriot Makanakaishe Charamba at the 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor track and field championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia on Saturday.

Kentucky University’s Carli Makarawu’s time did not just tie his national record of 20.13, set by Makanakaishe Charamba (Auburn University) at the 2025 SEC Indoor Championships earlier in the month, but also moved him into the No.7 all-time for the indoor event in world history.

Charamba finished second in 20.16 while Cameron Miller (Purdue) was third in 20.49.

Earlier on Friday, Makarawu ran a lifetime best 20.20 to also beat 2025 SEC Indoor champion Charamba (20.21) in the prelims.

African dominance in the Men’s 60m final

Nigerians Kanyinsola Ajayi (Auburn University) and Israel Okon (Auburn University) both clocked 6.52 seconds to take the silver and bronze medals respectively in men’s 60m final.

Ghana’s Saminu Abdul-Rasheed (University of South Florida) missed the podium in fourth position with 6.53 while Nigeria’s Adekalu Fakorede (Mississippi State University) finished in 8th place with 6.59.

Nigeria’s Temitope Adeshina wins the 2025 NCAA women’s high jump indoor title / Photo: Texas Tech Track and Field

Adeshina clears 1.94m to win women’s High jump title

Nigeria’s Temitope Adeshina (Texas Tech University) and Russian-born Cypriot Elena Kulichenko (University of Georgia) share the first place to emerge co-champions in the women’s high jump event.

The two athletes failed to clear any of their three attempts at 1.97 metres.

However, after both women cleared the height of 1.94m on their second attempts, Adeshina and Kulichenko chose to share the title as co-champions rather than have a jump-off.

Elsewhere on the track in the prelims on Friday, Auburn’s Vimbayi Maisvorewa lowered Zimbabwe’s indoor 400m national record to 51.51 seconds to win her heat, and LSU’s Ella Onojuvwevwo (Nigeria) won her heat in 51.61, in the women’s 400m.

In the finals won by Isabella Whittaker (Arkansas) in a championship record of 49.24 seconds, Maisvorewa finished in sixth place in 51.66 while Onojuvwevwo faded after chasing Whittaker too early to cross the finish line in 8th place with 52.18.

Results – NCAA Indoor Championships, Virginia Beach, VA | March 14-15, 2025