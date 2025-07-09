Tebogo and Charamba to face Lyles in Monaco

Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana and Zimbabwean NCAA 200m silver medallist Makanakaishe Charamba will face off with Noah Lyles (USA) at the Herculis EBS – a Wanda Diamond League meeting at Stade Louis-II in Monaco on Friday July 11, 2025.

A host of Olympic champions, world champions, and reigning Wanda Diamond League titleholders will be in action for the 10th leg of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.

Here’s a look at the evening’s key highlights – all times CEST:

6:50 p.m – Women’s Shot Put

In the shot put circle, a duel awaits between world champion Chase Jackson and Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye. They face competition from Canadian Sarah Mitton, world indoor champion (20.35m), and Jessica Schilder, European indoor champion (20.47m).

7:10 p.m – Men’s Pole Vault

With his twelfth world record, Armand Duplantis remains the undisputed pole vault master. In Monaco, the Swede seeks victory after a difficult 2023 competition (fourth with 5.72m).

The field includes Olympic medalist Emmanouil Karalis (5.92m), Americans Sam Kendricks and Christopher Nilsen, European champion Menno Vloon, and Budapest medalists Ernest John Obiena and Kurtis Marschall.

France’s Renaud Lavillenie, the 38-year-old former record holder, continues competing strongly with a 5.82m this season. The meeting record (6.02m) could fall.

8:04 p.m – Women’s 400m Hurdles

Femke Bol returns to the track of her 2020 Wanda Diamond League debut. Since then, she has dominated the circuit, remaining undefeated in the 400m hurdles.

Her key challengers include Americans Dalilah Muhammad, who ran 52.91 this season, and Olympic runner-up Anna Cockrell. This competition could help French national champion Louise Maraval to reach Tokyo’s qualifying standards.

8:15 p.m – Women’s 400m

Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino starts as favorite, facing competition from Aaliyah Butler, American Olympic 4x400m champion, Natalia Bukowiecka, Paris Olympics bronze medalist, and Lieke Klaver and Rhasidat Adeleke seeking to get back on track this year.

8:23 p.m – Men’s 800m

The World double-lap race is heating up in Monaco, with Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi leading the 2025 Wanda Diamond League standings.

The Kenyan main challengers include: Olympic runners-up Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati, while Gabriel Tual, Mohamed Attaoui, Josh Hoey, Bryce Hoppel and Slimane Moula provide strong competition.

8:25 p.m – Men’s High Jump

Last year, Hamish Kerr won in Monaco, beating Shelby McEwen and matching his personal best (2.33m). Weeks later, he repeated this feat at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This year, they’ll compete again at Stade Louis II, alongside top athletes Jan Štefela (2.33m), Sanghyeok Woo (2.32m), Oleh Doroshchuk (2.30m), and Raymond Richards (2.30m). Who will triumph?

8:33 p.m – Men’s 110m Hurdles

The 110m hurdles features a championship-caliber field. American Cordell Tinch leads the season with 12.87 seconds, alongside compatriots Grant Holloway (Olympic champion), Trey Cunningham (Paris winner, 13.00), and Dylan Beard.

Japanese Rachid Muratake and Swiss Jason Joseph, who set a personal best in Paris, will compete. French qualifiers for Tokyo include Sasha Zhoya, who achieved a personal best of 13.06 seconds early season, and Wilhem Belocian.

8:35 p.m – Men’s Triple Jump

Jamaican Jordan Scott leads based on season results. However, experience matters, with Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo and Andy Diaz Hernandez, European and World Indoor Champion, as contenders.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, the reigning world champion, remains competitive with 17.21m in Paris. This matchup could help Frenchman Thomas Gogois, bronze medalist in Rome, reach Tokyo World Championships minimum qualification distance (17.13m vs 17.11m this season).

8:43 p.m – Women’s 1000m

All eyes will be on Jessica Hull, the Australian who broke the 2000m world record in Monaco last year and will compete in the 1000m this year.

Joining her will be Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who placed third in the 800m at the Paris Olympics, and England’s Jemma Reekie, 2024 World Indoor Championship runner-up in the 800m.

8:58 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles

The Americans lead the field. Masai Russell, Olympic champion, set her personal best of 12.17 seconds this year, while Grace Stark recorded her lifetime best of 12.21 in Paris last month.

Strong contenders include Devyne Charlton, two-time indoor world champion; Nadine Visser, indoor medalist; Swiss Ditaji Kambundji, European vice-champion; and Giada Carmassi, new Italian record holder (12.69).

9:05 p.m – Men’s 5000m

The Ethiopian trio of Biniam Mehary, Yomif Kejelcha, and Hagos Gebrhiwet are close contenders. Andreas Almgren, the Swede, has proven formidable this season, setting European records for 10km and 5000m.

Notable challengers include Swiss champion Dominic Lobalu, Olympic runner-up Ronald Kwemoi, and Kenyan compatriotJacob Krop, third at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

9:27 p.m – Men’s 200m

All eyes will be on Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, who clocked an impressive 19.76 at The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last week. His main challenger will be American sprinter Noah Lyles, who makes his much-anticipated return to the Herculis EBS for his first race in Europe this season.

Many in the field have broken the 20-second mark, including NCAA’s 200m silver medallist, Makanakaishe Charamba (19.92), Alexander Ogando (19.80) and Jereem Richards (19.86). Young Frenchman Xavi Mi-Ajok won in Madrid with a 20.01 personal best.

9:34 p.m – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

The 3000m steeplechase features Germany’s Frederik Ruppert (8:01.49) and Ethiopia’s Samuel Firewu (8:05.61), the year’s second and third-best performers. They’ll compete against Paris medalists Keneth Rooks and Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot.

France’s hopes rest with Alexis Miellet, 2024 European champion, Djilali Bedrani, and Nicolas-Marie Daru, ranked thirteenth globally. All three have met Tokyo’s minimum requirements.

9:52 p.m – Women’s 100m

In the 100m, Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, the Olympic champion who ran 10.75 seconds this year, aims to defend her title. She faces Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.81), American Aleia Hobbs (10.89), New Zealander Zoe Hobbs (10.94), and 2025 Wanda Diamond League leader Maia McCoy (11.02).