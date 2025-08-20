Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Lausanne 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this week with the 13th leg of the series at the 50th edition of Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday 20 August, 2025.

Expect some middle-distance magic with Olympic champions Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Keely Hodgkinson leading the 800m fields, and sprint thrills with Noah Lyles headlining the men’s 100m, while Masai Russell, Tobi Amusan and Kendra Harrison battle in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Athletissima Meeting – Wanda Diamond League Lausanne 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Competition begins at 19:30 local time (GMT/UTC+2) with the men’s shot put and the main programme and two-hour broadcast starts at 20:00 local time with the women’s 400m.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page (Geo-restrictions may apply).