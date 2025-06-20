Home FeaturesWatch Athletics Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Paris 2025

Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Paris 2025

The Wanda Diamond League 2025 Meeting de Paris takes place at the Charléty Stadium in Paris on Friday 20 June / Photo credit: Yomi Omogbeja
The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this weekend with the eighth leg of the series at the Meeting de Paris in France on Friday 20 June 2025.

Expect some thrilling head-to-heads, as Gabriel Tual takes on Tshepiso Masalela in the men’s 800m, while Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber resume their rivalry in the javelin. World record holder Tobiloba Amusan, Soufiane El Bakkali, Hugues-Fabrice Zango, Faith Cherotich and Peruth Chemutai will all be in action.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Meeting de Paris – WDL Paris 2025 in Africa and other territories:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport GOtv Africa 1		19:00 GMT / 20:00 WAT / 21:00 CAT / 22:00 EAT
TVAl Kass Sports CH 1Al Kass Sports Channels22:00 (MENA)
TVL’ÉquipeLa chaîne L’Équipe en direct21:00 (France)
TVArryadiaArryadia TV21:00 (Morocco)
TVBBCRed Button / BBC iPlayer20:00 (UK)
TV / StreamCCTVCCTV03:00 (China)
TV / StreamSportschau.de / ZDFSportschau / ZDF Mediathek21:00 (Germany)
TV / StreamCBCCBC Sports15:00 (Canada)
Live StreamFloTrackFloTrack15:00 (USA)
Live StreamYouTubeWanda Diamond League20:00 GMT / 21:00 CEST
VOD / StreamWorld Athletics WatchInside Track22:00 GMT / 23:00 CEST

Meeting Website | Programme | Live Results

Competition begins at 7:50pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the men’s triple jump and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 9:00pm local time with the men’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

