Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Paris 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this weekend with the eighth leg of the series at the Meeting de Paris in France on Friday 20 June 2025.

Expect some thrilling head-to-heads, as Gabriel Tual takes on Tshepiso Masalela in the men’s 800m, while Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber resume their rivalry in the javelin. World record holder Tobiloba Amusan, Soufiane El Bakkali, Hugues-Fabrice Zango, Faith Cherotich and Peruth Chemutai will all be in action.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Meeting de Paris – WDL Paris 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Competition begins at 7:50pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the men’s triple jump and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 9:00pm local time with the men’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.