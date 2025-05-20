Home NewsAfricaRSA Makhethe breaks South African Hammer record in Oregon

By ATAF Editors
Phethisang Makhethe in action / Photo credit: Illinois Track and Field
University of Illinois senior Phethisang Makhethe produced the best performance of her career, breaking the South African women’s hammer throw record, on the first day of the 2025 Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

Competing for the Illinois women’s track and field team, Phethisang Makhethe earned the silver medal after launching a massive 68.66m heave with her sixth and final attempt.

Her mark is the second best in programme history and the sixth best in the country for the 2025 season.

She was narrowly edged out by American Anthonett Nabwe, who won gold with a best throw of 69.85m, setting a new meeting record.

Makhethe, a former silver medallist at the African Youth Games, added 71 centimetres to the South African record of 67.95m set by Leandri Holtzhausen in Tokyo in March.

The 22-year-old athlete improved her personal best by nearly two metres, having set her previous career best of 66.80m in Illinois earlier this month.

“Well done Phethisang for this major achievement. Also congratulations to the coach and support staff. We are very glad to recognise her progression, especially in one of the most difficult field events,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa.

