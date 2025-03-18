PreClassic to Dedicate Women’s 800m to Maria Mutola

To honour The Prefontaine Classic’s winningest athlete ever, the meet has officially dedicated this year’s and all future years’ women’s 800m races to Maria Mutola. Henceforth, the event will be named the “Mutola 800m”.

The “Mutola 800m” at The Prefontaine Classic promises to continue to host some of the fastest middle-distance athletes in the world each year, and pays homage to Mutola’s choice event.

Maria Mutola won 16 races at The Prefontaine Classic over the course of her career, with 12 of those wins happening over 800 metres:

1992: 800m (1:58.67)

800m (1:58.67) 1993: 1000m (2:32.57)

1000m (2:32.57) 1994: 1000m (2:33.33)

1000m (2:33.33) 1995: 1000m (2:32.33)

1000m (2:32.33) 1996: 1500m (4:06.86)

1500m (4:06.86) 1997: 800m (1:57.57)

800m (1:57.57) 1998: 800m (1:58.66)

800m (1:58.66) 1999: 800m (2:00.30)

800m (2:00.30) 2000: 800m (1:57.65)

800m (1:57.65) 2001: 800m (1:58.90)

800m (1:58.90) 2003: 800m (1:57.98)

800m (1:57.98) 2004: 800m (1:57.78)

800m (1:57.78) 2005: 800m (1:59.95)

800m (1:59.95) 2006: 800m (1:58.86)

800m (1:58.86) 2007: 800m (1:58.33)

800m (1:58.33) 2008: 800m (1:59.24)

“When we think of athletic dominance at The Prefontaine Classic, Maria Mutola is always one of the first athletes who comes to mind,” says Pre Classic co-Meeting Director Jody Smith. “We are honored to carry on the legacy she built as one of the greatest middle distance runners of the era through this event dedication.”

Mutola was born and spent most of her upbringing in Mozambique and competed for her home country in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul at the age of 15. In 1990, she moved to Oregon as part of the Olympic Solidarity Programme and attended Springfield High School, located three and a half miles (just over seven 800m races!) from Hayward Field.

Mutola relocated back to South Africa in the early 1990s, but was still coached by Margo Jennings, her high school coach while running for the Millers.

The 2000 Sydney Olympic Games 800m gold medalist also has three World Athletics Championships titles to her name in the same event, and holds seven World Athletics Indoor Championships gold medals. Her 1999 run of 2:30.94 over 1000m still stands as the 1000m Short Track world record.

“Maria Mutola’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of Springfield. Her journey – from training at Springfield High School to dominating the global stage – is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and excellence that define our community,” says City of Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon.

“Naming the Prefontaine Classic’s women’s 800m race in her honor is a fitting tribute to an athlete who has inspired generations and continues to shape the future of track and field. We are proud to celebrate Maria’s incredible contributions to the sport and the place she called home.”

“I am thankful to be named and recognized like this,” says Mutola. “I would like to thank the meet organizers and everyone who has been involved in my career, starting from my teachers back in high school all the way through my professional career. I thank the people of Eugene and Springfield very much for this moment, and I am excited to visit in just a few months time.”

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets start at just US$25 and may be purchased at PreClassic.com.