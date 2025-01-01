Welcome to 2025 – Joyous New Year to you all

Greetings for 2025! This year promises to be eventful for AthleticsAfrica, our athletes, and member federations, featuring the World Relays, World Indoors, and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The past 20 years have been a mix of trials and triumphs. We take solace in our efforts to elevate African athletes’ voices globally and promote African narratives in track and field.

Our major track and field coverage for the year commences with the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 (21–23 Mar 2025), followed by the African U18/U20 Championships 2025 in Algiers during summer, the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou 25 (10–11 May 2025), and concludes with the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (13–21 Sep 2025).

This year also sees the introduction of two significant projects. Keep an eye out for the summer launch of AthleticsAfrica Plus and the revival of The Athletics Africa Awards (The3As) later in the year. Stay tuned for the announcement in the coming months.

If you would like to support the project and contribute to keeping our journalism free, kindly consider making a donation.

Our endeavours at AthleticsAfrica would not have been feasible without the dedication and support of our readers, fans, backers, athletes, and athletics administrators across the continent.

We extend our gratitude for your support and partnership over the last two decades. We aim to continue serving you and presenting authentic African stories without bias in the coming decade.

Please share your thoughts on our social media platforms regarding how we can enhance our service and the type of content you’d like to see on our pages in the new year.

We extend our best wishes for a joyous new year.

Yours in sport,

Yommie