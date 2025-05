Olympic medallist Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia wins women’s 800m in 1:56.64 at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG South African Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG Jessica Gbai and Anavia Battle in women’s 200m action at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime wins the men’s steeplechase at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Diamond League AG Akani Simbine in action at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG Berihu Aregawi has to dig deep to win the men’s 5000m at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Diamond League AG Tobi Amusan and Grace Stark in action at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Liam Blackwell for Diamond League AG Akani Simbine, Letsile Tebogo and Emmanuel Eseme in action at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Liam Blackwell for Diamond League AG

Slide to view the photos from the Wanda Diamond League Shanghai/Keqiao meeting held at the newly rebuilt stadium in Keqiao, China on 03 May 2025.