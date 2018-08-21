South African and World Long Jump champion Luvo Manyonga was in spectacular shape, smashing the Meeting record to win the event at the 2018 IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.

Manyonga bounced back after settling for the silver medal behind countryman Ruswahl Samaai at the recent CAA African Senior Championships, delivering a fourth-round attempt of 8.53m to set a meeting record.

He was well clear of Jamaican athlete Tajay Gayle who finished second with a best leap of 8.17m. Former African champion Zarck Visser took fourth place with a 7.90m effort.

Though the Long Jump discipline did not carry Diamond League status at the Meeting, Manyonga and Samaai have already qualified for the series finals to be held at the end of this month.

Akani Simbine finished sixth in the 100m Men race in 10.09, with American athlete Christian Coleman taking the win in 9.94.

Earlier in the day, Simbine had won his qualifying heat in 10.07, while compatriot Ncincilili Titi was eighth in his race in 11.02 and was unable to progress.

Wenda Nel settled for sixth place in the 400m Hurdles women race in 57.51, though it was enough for her to qualify for the Diamond League final.

Antonio Alkana finished sixth in his 110m Hurdles heat in 13.59 and Dominique Scott-Efurd was 17th in the 3000m Women race in 9:01.64.

The 2018 IAAF Diamond League series finals will be held in Zurich on August 30 and Brussels on August 31.