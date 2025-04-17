Dubai Marathon 2026 set for February 1st

The organising committee of the Dubai Marathon has officially opened registration for the 25th edition of the iconic race, set to take place on February 1, 2026.

Celebrating its silver jubilee, the Dubai Marathon – the Middle East’s oldest international road race – will mark a significant milestone in its illustrious history with special activities and elite-level competition.

Held with the continued support of the Dubai Sports Council, the race is renowned for its flat, fast course that has attracted elite athletes and running enthusiasts from across the globe. With participation expected from over 140 countries, the event remains a cornerstone on Dubai’s sports calendar and a key fixture in the global marathon circuit.

Recognised as the first race in the region to earn the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label, the Dubai Marathon has become synonymous with record-breaking performances and world-class participation.

Legendary athletes have tackled the route, including Haile Gebrselassie who famously recording the second-fastest marathon time in history during his first appearance in Dubai in 2008, a feat that solidified the race’s global standing.

Dubai Sports Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the event, highlighting its contribution to the city’s international sports profile and its significant economic impact, particularly through tourism and hospitality.

Over the past 25 years, the Dubai Marathon has grown into one of the top ten marathons in the world, drawing top-tier athletes and thousands of amateur runners each year. Alongside the full 42.195km marathon, the 2026 edition will feature a 10km road race and a 4km fun run, offering an inclusive experience for participants of all fitness levels.

Registration is now open via the official website dubaimarathon.org.

Race Director Peter Connerton said: “In coordination with the Dubai Sports Council and other government partners, we are delighted to announce the opening of registration for the 25th Dubai Marathon. To mark the silver jubilee, we are preparing a year-long series of special events leading up to race day.

“Since the inaugural edition, the Dubai Marathon has steadily risen to the top tier of global road racing. Highlights such as the 2008 race featuring Haile Gebrselassie and the ground-breaking 2018 event where seven runners clocked sub-2:05 times for the first time in marathon history have cemented its place among the world’s most prestigious marathons.”

Recent editions have seen rising stars make their mark. In 2017, current Olympic champion Tamirat Tola took victory, while in 2019 reigning world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich made her marathon debut with a win in Dubai.

Earlier this year, Ethiopian runner Bute Gemechu clinched the men’s title on his debut appearance with a time of 2:04:51, while compatriot Berdatu Hirpa secured the women’s title in 2:18:27, surpassing her personal best after a thrilling duel with 2023 winner Dera Dida.

Ahmed Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, emphasised the city’s unmatched infrastructure and readiness to host global sporting events.

“Dubai offers world-class facilities, a highly advanced transportation network, and diverse accommodation options, making it an ideal destination for international events,” he said.

“The marathon plays a major role in promoting Dubai as a leading tourist and sports hub. We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world as we celebrate the silver jubilee of the Dubai Marathon, the first international marathon in the Middle East.”