World Athletics select nominees for Track Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics has announced the nominees for the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.
Given the higher number of disciplines on the track, there are six nominees for this category, though – as with the other categories – there will be just two finalists.
In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Indoor Championships, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.
The nominees for 2024 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia
• Olympic 100m champion
• World indoor 60m champion
Beatrice Chebet, Kenya
• Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion
• World 10,000m record
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya
• Olympic 1500m champion
• World 1500m record
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA
• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion
• World 400m hurdles record
Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic
• Olympic 400m champion
• Diamond League 400m champion
Gabby Thomas, USA
• Olympic 200m champion
• Olympic 4x100m and 4x400m champion
The nominees for 2024 Men’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Rai Benjamin, USA
• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion
• World 400m hurdles leader
Grant Holloway, USA
• Olympic 110m hurdles champion
• World indoor 60m hurdles champion and world record
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway
• Olympic 5000m champion
• World 3000m record
Noah Lyles, USA
• Olympic 100m champion
• Olympic 200m bronze
Letsile Tebogo, Botswana
• Olympic 200m champion
• World 200m leader
Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya
• Olympic 800m champion
• Diamond League 800m champion
The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X. It will close on 27 October.
The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 14 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 28 October.
Meet The Authors
World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.