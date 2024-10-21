World Athletics select nominees for Track Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics has announced the nominees for the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Given the higher number of disciplines on the track, there are six nominees for this category, though – as with the other categories – there will be just two finalists.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Indoor Championships, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2024 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia

• Olympic 100m champion

• World indoor 60m champion

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya

• Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion

• World 10,000m record

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

• Olympic 1500m champion

• World 1500m record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA

• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion

• World 400m hurdles record

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic

• Olympic 400m champion

• Diamond League 400m champion

Gabby Thomas, USA

• Olympic 200m champion

• Olympic 4x100m and 4x400m champion

The nominees for 2024 Men’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Rai Benjamin, USA

• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion

• World 400m hurdles leader

Grant Holloway, USA

• Olympic 110m hurdles champion

• World indoor 60m hurdles champion and world record

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

• Olympic 5000m champion

• World 3000m record

Noah Lyles, USA

• Olympic 100m champion

• Olympic 200m bronze

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana

• Olympic 200m champion

• World 200m leader

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya

• Olympic 800m champion

• Diamond League 800m champion

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X. It will close on 27 October.

The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 14 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 28 October.