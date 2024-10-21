World Athletics select nominees for Track Athlete of the Year 2024 – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

World Athletics select nominees for Track Athlete of the Year 2024

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms, closing on 27 October 2024.

By

World Athletics

Published

The 2024 Track Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics
The 2024 Track Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics

World Athletics has announced the nominees for the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Given the higher number of disciplines on the track, there are six nominees for this category, though – as with the other categories – there will be just two finalists.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Indoor Championships, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2024 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia
• Olympic 100m champion 
• World indoor 60m champion 

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya
• Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion
• World 10,000m record

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya
• Olympic 1500m champion
• World 1500m record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA
• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion 
• World 400m hurdles record

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic
• Olympic 400m champion
• Diamond League 400m champion

Gabby Thomas, USA
• Olympic 200m champion
• Olympic 4x100m and 4x400m champion

The nominees for 2024 Men’s Track Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Rai Benjamin, USA
• Olympic 400m hurdles and 4x400m champion
• World 400m hurdles leader 

Grant Holloway, USA
• Olympic 110m hurdles champion
• World indoor 60m hurdles champion and world record 

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway
• Olympic 5000m champion
• World 3000m record 

Noah Lyles, USA
• Olympic 100m champion
• Olympic 200m bronze 

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana
• Olympic 200m champion
• World 200m leader

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya
• Olympic 800m champion
• Diamond League 800m champion

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on FacebookInstagram and X. It will close on 27 October.

The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 14 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 28 October.

Meet The Authors

World Athletics logo
World Athletics
Editorial Team at World Athletics | Website | + Posts

World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

The 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics The 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics

World

Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics confirm list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium...

World Athletics6 days ago
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet; Faith Kipyegon; and Emmanuel Wanyonyi nominated for the 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year Awards / Photo Credit: World Athletics Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet; Faith Kipyegon; and Emmanuel Wanyonyi nominated for the 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year Awards / Photo Credit: World Athletics

Africa

Wanyonyi, Kipyegon, Tebogo and Chebet nominated for the 2024 World Athletics track athlete awards

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi have been nominated for the 2024 World Athletics male and female Track...

Michelle KatamiOctober 22, 2024
Team South Africa with other medallists after the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay final at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru / Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics. Team South Africa with other medallists after the Men's 4x400 Metres Relay final at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru / Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics.

USA & the Americas

Athletics future shaped at World Athletics U20 Championships Lima 24

The future of the sport, on and off the field of play, has been shaped during the World Athletics U20 Championships Lima 24.

World AthleticsSeptember 1, 2024
Mondo Athletics Track Mondo Athletics Track

World

World Athletics extends partnership with Mondo until 2029

As an Official World Athletics Supplier, Mondo will be actively involved in all World Athletics Series stadium events from 2025 to 2029.

World AthleticsAugust 28, 2024
Click to access the login or register cheese