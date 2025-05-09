Athletics Kenya (AK) has been selected as the winning Member Federation of the Kids’ Athletics Day challenge after contributing almost a quarter of the participants in the ‘Relay Around the World’.

Around the globe, more than 600,000 children across all six continental areas participated in over 1200 activations to promote Kids’ Athletics Day – a global day dedicated to celebrating children and young people being active by participating in athletics.

This year’s theme, Relay Around the World, was inspired by the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, taking place this weekend. The challenge, which ran from 6 April to Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May, was the biggest, most inclusive Kids’ Athletics participation activity yet – with a target of 500,000 kids participating across the world – and was designed to inspire the athletes of tomorrow and get kids everywhere moving.

The final baton was handed to world and Olympic medallist Su Bingtian, the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 ambassador, at an event today with 100 Guangzhou schoolchildren.

Member Federations were encouraged to participate in the Relay Around the World Challenge, with the organiser of the best activations – measured by a combination of participation rates, social media engagement levels and overall innovation – receiving the prize of a US$10,000 award to be used to promote and activate Kids’ Athletics (or an equivalent youth activity) in their country.

Of the 120 participating Member Federations, Kenya emerged on top. Six hundred coaches, teachers and volunteers from schools and clubs from multiple counties across the country organised Kids’ Athletics Day relay events, reaching more than 140,500 children.

With an additional focus on sustainability, kids across Kenya planted trees as a way of promoting a conducive sporting environment and mitigating effects of climate change.

Most activations also used or created equipment from sustainable and recyclable sources. For example, batons were made from cardboard, and hurdles were made from hay bales and grass stacks. Athletics Kenya was able to reach so many children thanks to partnerships with County Governments and the Ministry of Education.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “We’re extremely proud we have smashed our target and over 600,000 kids participated in relays across all six continental areas in over 1200 activations.

“Congratulations to Kenya and all the Member Federations that took part in the challenge but also to every athletics club, school and individual who participated. We couldn’t have done this without you.”

“We’re delighted to be named the winner of the Kids’ Athletics Day Member Federation Challenge,” said Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei.

“With the support of our nationally trained Kids’ Athletics instructors, Athletics Kenya mobilised thousands of children through schools and community partnerships, offering children opportunities to engage in structured athletics, promoting physical development, teamwork and a spirit of fun.

“The Kids’ Athletics programme in Kenya has become a cornerstone of our grassroots development strategy, playing a vital role in talent identification and instilling a lifelong appreciation for sport and healthy living.”

Costa Rica and Norway were named runners-up, each receiving US$5,000 to support Kids’ Athletics in their countries. Costa Rica celebrated with nationwide relays, engaging more than 106,000 children. In almost one day, Norway hosted a school relay across the whole country, reaching more than 98,000 children.

Kids’ Athletics Day is the cornerstone of World Athletics’ grassroots participation programme, Kids’ Athletics. It aims to inspire children globally to be active, develop skills and confidence, and connect with sport for life.