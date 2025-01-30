Sekgodiso breaks SA short track 800m record in Belgrade

Olympic finalist Prudence Sekgodiso smashed the South African women’s Short Track 800m national record with 2:02.30 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting – the second Gold level fixture on the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday January 29.

In her indoor debut, Prudence Sekgodiso led the women’s 800m for three circuits, seemingly poised for victory. However, on the final bend, Italian champion Eloisa Coiro surged ahead to win in 2:01.98.

Slovenian Anita Horvat claimed second in 2:02.03. Sekgodiso finished in fourth place but set a new South African indoor record of 2:02.30.

Ethiopian youth Meseret Yeshaneh impressed in her indoor debut in the women’s 3000m. The 2022 world U20 steeplechase bronze medallist followed Belgium’s Jana van Lent before accelerating with two laps left, winning in 8:56.32.

Elsewhere, Moroccan Anass Essayi won a competitive 1500m in 3:37.56, while American Roger Steen dominated the men’s shot put with 20.94m.

In the men’s long jump, Thobias Montler of Sweden, silver medalist at the 2022 world indoor championships, won with a jump of 8.23m in the fifth round.

Belgrade Indoor Meeting 2025 – Video Highlights