Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League 2025 in Rabat

By Yomi Omogbeja
Soufiane El Bakkali at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat / Photo credit: Diamond League AG
The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this weekend at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday 25 May 2025.

Olympic champions and world record holders such as Letsile Tebogo, Femke Bol, Soufiane El Bakkali, Wayde Van Niekerk and Beatrice Chebet will all be in action in the North African nation.

Here’s how you can watch Meeting International Mohammed VI – Rabat 2025 in Africa:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport GOtv Africa 1		18:00 GMT / 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT / 21:00 EAT
TVAl Kass Sports CH 1Al Kass Sports Channels21:00 (MENA)
TVArryadiaArryadia19:00 (Morocco)
TVBBCRed Button / BBC iPlayer18:00 GMT+1
TVCCTVCCTV00:00 (China)
TV / StreamSportschau.de / ZDFSportschau / ZDF Mediathek19:00 GMT/UTC+1 / 20:00 CET
Live StreamFloTrackFloTrack14:00 (US)
Live StreamYouTubeWanda Diamond League19:00 GMT/UTC+1 / 20:00 CET
Live StreamWorld Athletics WatchInside Track19:00 GMT+1 / 20:00 CEST

Meeting Website | Programme | Live Results

Competition begins at 18:20 local time (GMT/UTC+1) with the men’s high jump and the main programme. The global broadcast will start at 19:00 local time with the women’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

