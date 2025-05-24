Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League 2025 in Rabat

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this weekend at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday 25 May 2025.

Olympic champions and world record holders such as Letsile Tebogo, Femke Bol, Soufiane El Bakkali, Wayde Van Niekerk and Beatrice Chebet will all be in action in the North African nation.

Here’s how you can watch Meeting International Mohammed VI – Rabat 2025 in Africa:

Competition begins at 18:20 local time (GMT/UTC+1) with the men’s high jump and the main programme. The global broadcast will start at 19:00 local time with the women’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.