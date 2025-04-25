Where to watch: 2025 Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League kicks off in Xiamen, China with an incredible line-up at the Egret Stadium on Saturday 26 April 2025.

At Xiamen 2025, 10 world record-holders and 23 reigning global champions will take to the track, including Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, USA’s Grant Holloway, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay.

Duplantis returns to Xiamen, where he set his eighth world pole vault record while Kipyegon will debut in the women’s 1000m.

Expect fierce competition in the women’s high jump, discus, shot put and 5000m.

Additionally, watch for Karsten Warholm of Norway in his season opener in the 300m hurdles and a thrilling 100m hurdles clash between Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan and Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas.

See below for where and how to watch and follow the Xiamen Diamond League action in Africa and the UK.

Here’s how you can watch Xiamen 2025 in Africa: