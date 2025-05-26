Simbine, Sekgodiso, Nene impress in Rabat – Wanda Diamond League

In-form sprinters Akani Simbine, Zakithi Nene and middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso, stood out in performance from a large group of South African athletes in action at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Simbine was the best of the SA contingent, securing his third Diamond League win of the year as he stopped the clock at 9.95 seconds in the 100m sprint, remaining unbeaten this year over his specialist distance.

African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was second in 10.05 and former world champion Fred Kerley of the United States took third place in 10.07.

Further back in the field, South African sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi finished sixth, setting a season’s best of 10.19.

In other sprint events, Zakithi Nene took second position in 44.46 after being chased down in the home straight by American athlete Jacory Patterson in the men’s 400m race.

Nene fought hard but was edged out by Patterson who clocked 44.37, with Olympic champion Quincy Hall taking third in 44.90.

In the men’s 200m race, Wayde van Niekerk finished fifth in 20.26 and Benjamin Richardson ended seventh in 20.49. Courtney Lindsey won the half-lap contest in 20.04, leading an American sweep of the top four positions.

Also shining on the track, world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso did well to take the runner-up spot in the women’s 800m contest.

Sekgodiso set a season’s best of 1:57.52, crossing the line just 0.10 behind Ethiopian athlete Tsige Duguma who secured victory in 1:57.52. In a tight battle, the top four women finished within 0.39 and the top nine finishers all ran under 1:59.00.

SA champion Zeney Geldenhuys settled for fifth spot in the women’s 400m hurdles race in 55.37, while compatriot Rogail Joseph finished ninth in 57.91. Up front, world champion Femke Bol of the Netherlands took the win in a meeting record of 52.46.

Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis was fifth in the women’s javelin competition with a 59.25m throw, more than six metres short of former European champion Elina Tzengko of Greece who landed the Javelin at 64.60m.

Tshepo Tshite, who completed the South African line-up at the top-flight meeting, ended 15th in the men’s 1500m race in 3:36.22. Jonah Koech of the USA took a surprise win, setting a meeting record of 3:31.43.

“We thank our athletes for a spirited contest amongst formidable fields in each of the events they participated in,” complimented James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “It was lovely to see Akani continuing his dominance in the 100m sprint and remaining on sub-10 seconds performance.

“We are happy that our athletes are getting more invites from the Diamond League and from other world competitions as we countdown to the global championships in Tokyo, Japan in September. And for those who are still chasing a qualifier we urge them to stay focussed, not to panic and go for it.

“We also wish well all those who will be in Kenya for the Kip Keino Classic next weekend and to fight there for dominance and enjoy what is traditionally a super meeting,” he added.