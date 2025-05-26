Chebet shatters African 3000m record with 8:11.56 in Rabat

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet became the second-fastest woman in the 3000m at the Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat – 2025 Wanda Diamond League on Sunday, setting a new African, Kenyan and meeting record.

Chebet delivered a remarkable opening kilometre in 2:44, powering over the finish line to a second-fastest time in history with 8:11.56, just behind China’s Wang Junxia world record of 8:06.11, set in 1993.

The 25-year-old Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion from Paris 2024 won by more than 14 seconds ahead of Nadia Battocletti, who set an Italian record of 8:26.27 for second place, and Sarah Healy of Ireland, who set a PB of 8:27.02 to finish third.

”I am so so happy. I was not preparing a world record attempt. I just came to run my personal best and I succeeded,” said Chebet, who’s the world record-holder for the 10,000m and road 5km. “I just have to believe in myself and then maybe after some months or years, that world record will come. It is just a matter of time and I don´t want to rush things.”

“After a few laps I realised I was on my own, but I kept pushing myself as I wanted to show everyone what I can do. I really like this distance. It´s nothing like a 5.000 or 10.000m, it´s something completely different and I am also good at it.

“Timewise I don´t have a big goal on the horizon. My main focus and goal are the World Championships in Tokyo.”

South Africa’s Akani Simbine claimed his third victory in the men’s 100m this year, after wins in Xiamen and Shanghai/Keqiao.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala led the first half before Simbine powered past him to win in 9.95 (0.6m/s). Omanyala held on for second in 10.05 secs ahead of USA’s Fred Kerley in third (10.07).

”I feel great, I feel confident, I am happy that I could take the win today and that I can finish this month strong and healthy,” said Simbine, who’s the reigning world indoor 60m bronze medallist. “Another sub 10 in the bag, so slowly we go down in time which is really great.”

“I am looking forward to the rest of the season and go back to training in Italy to get ready for the next Diamond League. It´s amazing to have this kind of competitions in Africa.

“I wish we had so much more of them. Look at the stands, people love watching sports. It´s really great to run on this continent, showcasing African talent and show the world that we can host great meets,” he added.

Two-time world and Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali thrilled the home fans in Rabat with victory in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 8:00.70, setting a world-leading time and meeting record.

Germany’s Frederik Ruppert finished second in 8:01.49, breaking the German record, with Kenya’s Edmund Serem third in a lifetime best of 8:07.47.

”I am extremely happy to celebrate this victory in my country and in front of my fellow Moroccans,” said El Bakkali. “Their support today was outstanding. I really want to thank them very much. Achieving the World Lead makes the moment even more special.”

“I dedicate this victory first and formost to His Majesty our King Mohamed VI, who is always supporting us, to my family, my coaching staff and to all the Moroccans. I must also take a moment to acknowledge this incredible stadium, it is world class and reflects the progress Morocco is making in hosting big events.

“My future objective is achieving more victories in the upcoming Diamond League meetings and to diligently prepare for the World Championships in September in Tokyo where my ultimate goal is to win the gold medal.”

Elsewhere on the track…

USA’s Jacory Patterson won the men’s 400m in 44.37, passing a tiring Zakithi Nene of South Africa (44.46) with 5 metres to go. Olympic champion Quincy Hall was third in 44.90.

USA’s Courtney Lindsey won the men’s 200m in 20.04, with Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia second in 20.12 and Fred Kerley of the USA third in 20.16. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo missed the race due to injury.

Jonah Koech of the USA won the men’s 1500m with a meeting record of 3:31.43. Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot and Festus Lagat followed, with Cheruiyot second in 3:31.78 and Lagat setting a personal best of 3:32.06 in third. Azeddine Habz, from France but originally Moroccan, finished fourth in 3:32.25.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma won the women’s 800m in 1:57.42. The 2024 world indoor champion edged out South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso, the 2025 world indoor champion, and USA’s Addison Wiley in the home straight. The top four finished under 1:58, with Sekgodiso taking second in 1:57.52.

In the men’s 800m, Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela sets a world-leading time and meeting record of 1:42.69. Great Britain’s Max Burgin takes second with 1:43.34, while Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi takes third with 1:43.37.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan took the women’s 100m hurdles in a meeting record of 12.45 secs, while Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir won the women’s 1500m in 3:58.04.

“I was surprised, the beginning of the season was a little bit rough for me,” said Amusan after the race. “But I just kept the head down and trusted the process. I just wanted to execute a clean race, so I am happy with the victory.”

“I don´t know what I did but it went well. Since the Chinese Wanda Diamond Leagues I put a lot of practice in, especially sprinting. Two weeks in I can feel the difference in my speed. I was here in 2019 for the African Games and I won, so it was like coming home, I was really excited.”