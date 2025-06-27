Young SA athletes set for inaugural WWS Euro Compete Tour

Five elite South African junior athletes have embarked on an exciting journey to Sweden as part of the inaugural World Wide Scholarships (WWS) Euro Compete Tour.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide Africa’s top young talent with international exposure and competitive opportunities on the global stage.

Wimpie Nel, a decorated hurdles and sprint coach from Zwartkop Höerskool, led the delegation. Nel, renowned for his expertise in junior athlete development, has coached numerous athletes to success at the world level and will be guiding the team through their European campaign.

The athletes were scouted during the recently concluded junior athletics season by the World Wide Scholarships Organization, which continues to play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing Africa’s premier sporting talent.

During their time in Sweden, the athletes will compete in several high-profile events, with the Gothenburg Youth Games being the main competition.

This prestigious event attracts over 8,000 participants from 27 countries, offering a world-class platform for rising stars to showcase their abilities.

Among the standout athletes is Karabo Letebele, who will aim to break the elusive 10-second barrier in the 100m sprint.

Meanwhile, national hurdles champion Morne Engelbrecht will test his skills in the 400m and 110m hurdles, facing off against top international competitors in the event.

Other notable athletes on the tour include Johan Haasbroek, a youth specialist in the 400m hurdles, and Alethea Visser, the reigning Gauteng Champion in the long jump.

The WWS Euro Compete Tour marks a significant milestone in African athletics, providing young athletes with the opportunity to gain invaluable experience and elevate their careers on the global stage.