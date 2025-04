Where to Watch Grand Slam Track 2025

Grand Slam Track™ has announced numerous global broadcast deals for its inaugural season, reaching fans in 189 countries and territories.

The deals cover Latin America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Oceania, Africa, and additional regions in Europe and Asia. This brings the total number of Grand Slam Track broadcast partners to 21 for the league’s first year.

The debut season begins with the Inaugural Slam in Kingston, Jamaica, April 4–6, followed by events in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

Full 2025 Grand Slam Track calendar:

Kingston, Jamaica: Friday 4 April, Saturday 5 April, Sunday 6 April

Friday 4 April, Saturday 5 April, Sunday 6 April Miami, USA: Friday 2 May, Saturday 3 May, Sunday 4 May

Friday 2 May, Saturday 3 May, Sunday 4 May Philadelphia, USA: Friday 30 May, Saturday 31 May, Sunday 1 June

Friday 30 May, Saturday 31 May, Sunday 1 June Los Angeles, USA: Friday 27 June, Saturday 28 June, Sunday 29 June

Where to Watch on TV and Live Stream

BeIN Sports:

Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon. Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

New World TV:

Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo

SuperSport:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Others:

CazéTV: Brazil

CBC: Canada

The CW: United States (linear, Saturdays & Sundays)

Eurosport (Asia): Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka

Eurosport (Europe): Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

L’Equipe: France

MTVA: Hungary

NBC/Peacock: United States (streaming all days, Friday exclusive)

PCCW: China, Hong Kong

Rush Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands

Sky Sport: New Zealand

Sporty TV: Czechia

SPOTV: Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam

TBS: Japan

TNT Sports: United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

TVJ: Jamaica

TyC Sports: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

VG: Norway

About Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track™, established by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, serves as the international hub for top-tier track events. This league is transforming the track and field scene by emphasizing direct competition among the world’s fastest athletes, nurturing rivalries, celebrating the sport of racing, and prioritizing fan engagement.

The league boasts a lineup of 48 Racers who participate in four annual Slams, featuring stars such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Quincy Hall, Josh Kerr, Marileidy Paulino, among others.

These Racers face off against 48 Challengers, who change with each Slam; every Slam offers the most substantial and comprehensive prize money in the sport’s history.