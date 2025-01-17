In search of an African Athletics style icon

“Style is a way of saying who you are without having to speak,” says renowned fashion designer Rachel Zoe, emphasising the power of personal expression through fashion. Yet, here is the big question: why do athletes in sports like Formula 1, tennis, and basketball often overshadow those in the world of athletics when it comes to style?

Think about it — Lewis Hamilton of F1 fame is not just a motorsport legend; he’s also a front-row regular at fashion weeks. Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova are as known for their court prowess as for their off-court flair.

Sha’Carri Richardson carries the style torch for world athletics, and basketball has an entire roster of fashion icons, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often hailed as the NBA’s most stylish player. Football? Names like Hector Bellerín and Jules Koundé easily spring to mind, blending their athletic feats with bold and edgy looks.

These individuals don’t just shine in their chosen fields—they have leveraged style as a way to command attention, build personal brands, and elevate their sports.

The African Style Icon in Athletics

Now, shifting the spotlight to Africa, who can rise to stand shoulder to shoulder with these global icons? Enter Letsile Tebogo, the World Athlete of the Year 2024 from Botswana.

A true game-changer on the track, Tebogo represents more than just raw talent; he’s a glimpse of the charisma and potential that may redefine African athletics.

After winning his prestigious award at the Theatre Princesse Grace in Monaco, Tebogo made a bold declaration:

“I believe the next year is going to be a different Letsile; he’s going to be a changed and a mature one.”

Could that transformation include becoming Africa’s next big style icon in athletics? Perhaps even a torchbearer who embodies a mix of flair and athletic excellence reminiscent of Usain Bolt—whose iconic “Lightning Bolt” pose and infectious personality captivated audiences worldwide.

Why Style Matters in Athletics

Here’s the point: African athletes need to establish their unique stamp, showcasing not just their skills but their personas to boost visibility. Style, when paired with talent, isn’t frivolous; it’s a magnet for global recognition. It transforms athletes into marketable icons, drawing the eyes of businesses, brands, and fans alike.

Think of David Beckham—his legendary football skills aside, it’s his cultivated image that propelled him to superstardom, turning heads to both his sport and its wider ecosystem.

African athletics could benefit immensely from such a figure — a stylish ambassador who attracts not just admiration but investment. And investment is what we need in African athletics at all levels, mostly in organisation and management.

Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion and 2023 World silver medallist, Letsile Tebogo awarded the Presidential Order of Meritorious Service by the Government of Botswana 🇧🇼 in September 2023 /📸: BNOC

Building the Architecture of Style

As Coco Chanel famously remarked, “Fashion is architecture.” That architecture—a seamless blend of substance and style—is precisely what African athletics needs to construct a future brimming with possibilities.

Athletes like Tebogo have the foundation. Now it’s time to build, brick by stylish brick, a legacy that cements African athletics on the global stage.

Here’s to a 2025 that’s not just fast-paced but fabulously stylish. African athletes, the stage is yours—step into the spotlight and let the world take notice!