Kangogo leads Kenyan charge for fast Vienna Marathon experience

A trio of Kenyan favourites are expected to make the 42nd edition of the Vienna City Marathon on Sunday a fast one.

Justus Kangogo, Asbel Rutto and Stanley Kurgat all said during today’s press conference that they will be attacking their personal bests. Kangogo heads the start list with a PB of 2:05:57.

The Vienna City Marathon is Austria’s major road running event and a World Athletics Elite Label race. Including running events at shorter distances staged parallel on Sunday, organisers registered a record total of more than 45,000 athletes. Over 13,000 of them will run the marathon which is a record figure as well.

“For some time now we are experiencing another running boom. We received many more entries for the Vienna City Marathon at an early stage and that wave never really stopped. We accepted the challenge and will stage an event with extraordinary atmosphere,“ said Dominik Konrad, the General Manager of the Vienna City Marathon, who is the son of former long-time Race Director Wolfgang Konrad.

“The Vienna City Marathon has become an enormous factor for Vienna’s economy with so many people traveling to the city for our race. Runners come from 146 nations, which is another record broken before the start.“

“We have an interesting elite field that should provide a thrilling race,“ said Johannes Langner, who coordinates the elite races on Sunday. “Our plan for the first group is a half marathon split time of 62:30 to 62:45. A second group will probably run around a minute slower.“

However the weather conditions will probably not be ideal. While it will be dry it will most likely be very cold with temperatures expected to be just above freezing level at the start at 9 am. So it remains to be seen if the 2:05:08 course record can be challenged.

Since there is no obvious favourite in the men’s field organisers hope for a thrilling battle for victory. Asbel Rutto and Justus Kangogo are seen as runners who do not mind taking the initiative during a race.

Rutto produced a great solo run when he broke the course record in Rome last year with a 2:06:24 personal best. “I am a frontrunner,“ said 23 year-old Rutto. “When you are staying behind you can not win the race! On Sunday my aim will be to run a personal best.“

Fellow-Kenyan Justus Kangogo, who ran his personal record of 2:05:57 in Berlin two years ago, welcomed Asbel Rutto’s approach.

“I am a frontrunner as well, so we will work together. And once we finish we will celebrate,“ Kangogo said. “I looked at the course of the Vienna City Marathon on the website. It is attractive and if the weather will be okay I hope to run a PB here.“

Behind fellow-Kenyan Douglas Chebii, who has a PB of 2:06:31 from 2022, Stanley Kurgat is number four on the start list with his 2:07:05. The 25 year-old has the advantage of knowing large parts of the course.

“I was pacemaker here in Vienna a year ago and I know that the course is good. I ran up to the 32k point last year. This time I will of course run 10 more kilometers with the aim to break my personal record“, said Kurgat. “Even if it should be cold, it will still be a good race.“

Another runner who knows Vienna’s course is Bernard Muia. The Kenyan was runner-up last year with 2:10:42. It was in autumn 2023 when he ran his best marathon so far, winning in Munich in 2:09:17. While Muia could produce a surprise so could Wisley Kibichii. The Kennan is a 59:57 half marathoner who will run his marathon debut on Sunday.

Elite runners with personal bests: