WADA signs collaboration agreement with the World Academy of Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the World Academy of Sport (WAoS), a world leader in delivering tailored learning programs for sport organizations, participants and student athletes on a global scale.

The collaboration between WADA and WAoS is centered on developing new education and training programs to enhance the learning and development opportunities within the global anti-doping and sport community.

Leveraging the expertise of both organizations, the collaboration in year one will focus on four specific deliverables, namely:

Enhancing the impact and contribution of anti-doping leaders to the anti-doping system through tailored leadership and governance training for members of WADA’s official governance groups;

Developing in-depth case studies using real-world anti-doping challenges, experiences and insights to support anti-doping leaders;

Expanding the reach of WADA’s educational assets into different but relevant markets such as the International Baccalaureate School Network, influencing future generations of athletes, teachers, and decision-makers;

Identifying and creating opportunities within WADA’s educational assets to attract private funding and/or sponsorship.

“WADA is excited to be collaborating with the World Academy of Sport,” said WADA Director General Olivier Niggli. “WADA has long prioritized the value of education and more recently invested in enhancing the capability of anti-doping organizations around the world through its Global Learning and Development Framework.”

“This collaboration significantly enhances our ability to create meaningful learning experiences for new roles within the global anti-doping community increasing the access to quality education and training programs.

“The collaboration will provide tailored offerings to key anti-doping stakeholders by combining WAoS’ proficiency in education program development with WADA’s global network and anti-doping expertise. It will undoubtedly advance the educational offering that is available to our stakeholders around the world.”

“The World Academy of Sport is looking forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the World Anti-Doping Agency over the years to come,” said Chris Solly, WAoS CEO. “WAoS prides itself in being world sport’s education partner, making this a logical collaboration.”

“Whether it is collaborating with WAoS global educational partners, such as our Athlete Friendly School network and the International Baccalaureate or designing specific learning pathways for anti-doping leaders, this collaboration will ultimately provide immense value for the entire anti-doping community.”