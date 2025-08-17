Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke multiple records to win the women’s 3000m event at the 2025 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, a Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic and four-time world gold medallist clocked a lifetime best of 8:07.04 – the second-fastest time in history – to set new African, Diamond League, national, and meeting records.

Kipyegon, the world record-holder for 1500m and mile, came close to adding the 3000m mark to her CV in only her third race over the distance. She won by almost half a minute, just missing the world record of 8:06.11 set by Wang Junxia of China in 1993.

Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia finished second in 8:34.53 while her compatriot Aleshign Baweke was third in 8:35.51.

“It is all about Tokyo now. I am so happy. I wanted to run a longer distance,” said Faith Kipyegon after the race. “To be honest, I did not see the clock on the finish line because I was so tired. But now I am very satisfied with the time.”

“I saw the world record red line during the race but today it was very hot. I want to come back here next year. I enjoyed the atmosphere, I am happy about it. I am grateful for what I have done.

“All those records, this is what I love doing. I want to be an inspiration for young people and I love to challenge myself. Tokyo is a championship race, so anything can happen,” she added.

“I feel good about my performance. A competition like this is a big opportunity for me. Faith Kipyegon is amazing, her run was incredible and I think she can get the world record,” said Likina Amebaw equally delighted with her day’s work.

“My next competition will be the next Diamond League. As for the World Championships, I do not know yet if I make it.”

Kenyan Julius Yego wins the Men’s Javelin Throw with a mark of 83.60m at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Silesia, Poland / Photo: Dan Vernon for Diamond League AG

Elsewhere in Silesia…

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain won the women’s 800m in a world-leading meeting record of 1:54.74 ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira, who finished second in a personal best of 1:56.52, and Oratile Nowe of Botswana, who broke her national record with 1:56.76 in third place.

Ethiopia’s world 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay dominated the women’s 1500m, clocking a meeting record of 3:50.62 – the eighth-fastest time ever – for victory.

Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet from Kenya, making her international 1500m debut, ran a personal best of 3:54.73 in second place with GB’s Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell third in 3:56.00.

Kenya’s 2015 world gold medallist Julius Yego won the men’s javelin event with a best throw of 83.60 metres.

“I am happy with the win, not quite happy with the performance,” said Yego. “Technically, I did not get it right today. In the Javelin you need to be perfect and I was not.”

“I need to go back to training now. I expect the competition in Tokyo to be tough. Nowadays you need to get over 90 metres to be assured of a medal.

“I want to inspire Kenyan kids who throw the javelin. We have the talent and I hope there will be other Kenyans throwing at a high level after I retire. I am already mentoring some athletes and I also have a foundation that I want to run personally after I stop competing,” he added.