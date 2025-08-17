Home NewsAfricaKenya Kipyegon shatters African 3000m record in Silesia – Wanda Diamond League 2025

Kipyegon shatters African 3000m record in Silesia – Wanda Diamond League 2025

By Yomi Omogbeja 2 views 3 minutes read
Faith Kipyegon (KEN) wins the Women’s 3000m with a time of 8:07.04 in a new World Lead, Area Record, Diamond League Record, and Meeting Record, at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, part of the Wanda Diamond League, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Silesia, Poland / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for Diamond League AG
Faith Kipyegon (KEN) wins the Women’s 3000m with a time of 8:07.04 at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Silesia, Poland / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for Diamond League AG

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke multiple records to win the women’s 3000m event at the 2025 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, a Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic and four-time world gold medallist clocked a lifetime best of 8:07.04 – the second-fastest time in history – to set new African, Diamond League, national, and meeting records.

Kipyegon, the world record-holder for 1500m and mile, came close to adding the 3000m mark to her CV in only her third race over the distance. She won by almost half a minute, just missing the world record of 8:06.11 set by Wang Junxia of China in 1993.

Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia finished second in 8:34.53 while her compatriot Aleshign Baweke was third in 8:35.51.

“It is all about Tokyo now. I am so happy. I wanted to run a longer distance,” said Faith Kipyegon after the race. “To be honest, I did not see the clock on the finish line because I was so tired. But now I am very satisfied with the time.”

“I saw the world record red line during the race but today it was very hot. I want to come back here next year. I enjoyed the atmosphere, I am happy about it. I am grateful for what I have done.

“All those records, this is what I love doing. I want to be an inspiration for young people and I love to challenge myself. Tokyo is a championship race, so anything can happen,” she added.

“I feel good about my performance. A competition like this is a big opportunity for me. Faith Kipyegon is amazing, her run was incredible and I think she can get the world record,” said Likina Amebaw equally delighted with her day’s work.

“My next competition will be the next Diamond League. As for the World Championships, I do not know yet if I make it.”

Julius Yego wins the Men’s Javelin Throw with a mark of 83.60m at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, part of the Wanda Diamond League, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Silesia, Poland / Photo: Dan Vernon for Diamond League AG
Kenyan Julius Yego wins the Men’s Javelin Throw with a mark of 83.60m at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Silesia, Poland / Photo: Dan Vernon for Diamond League AG

Elsewhere in Silesia…

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain won the women’s 800m in a world-leading meeting record of 1:54.74 ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira, who finished second in a personal best of 1:56.52, and Oratile Nowe of Botswana, who broke her national record with 1:56.76 in third place.

Ethiopia’s world 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay dominated the women’s 1500m, clocking a meeting record of 3:50.62 – the eighth-fastest time ever – for victory.

Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet from Kenya, making her international 1500m debut, ran a personal best of 3:54.73 in second place with GB’s Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell third in 3:56.00.

Kenya’s 2015 world gold medallist Julius Yego won the men’s javelin event with a best throw of 83.60 metres.

“I am happy with the win, not quite happy with the performance,” said Yego. “Technically, I did not get it right today. In the Javelin you need to be perfect and I was not.”

“I need to go back to training now. I expect the competition in Tokyo to be tough. Nowadays you need to get over 90 metres to be assured of a medal.

“I want to inspire Kenyan kids who throw the javelin. We have the talent and I hope there will be other Kenyans throwing at a high level after I retire. I am already mentoring some athletes and I also have a foundation that I want to run personally after I stop competing,” he added.

RESULTS – SILESIA DIAMOND LEAGUE 2025

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

Click to access the login or register cheese
Athletics Africa
Latest athletics and marathon news, images, videos, live events information and track and field results from the heart of Africa on mobile and web.
©2004-2025 All Rights Reserved / Powered by Yomog Sports + Media

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More