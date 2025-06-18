Samukonga set to face Hall and James at 50th Prefontaine Classic

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga will face-off with world leader Quincy Hall at The Prefontaine Classic 2025 – a Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon next month.

Muzala Samukonga earned his first Olympic medal in Paris last summer, running a personal best and national record 43.74 seconds to finish third on the podium. He was also part of Zambia’s national record-setting 4x400m relay team, running 2:59.12 in March of last year.

Samukonga is a three-time medalist at the African Championships and claimed the African title in the men’s 400m in Mauritius 2022. He is currently ranked third in the world in the men’s 400m.

At this year’s Prefontaine Classic, the men’s 400m will feature some of the top talent in the world, bringing multiple Olympic medalists to the meet’s 50th edition. In addition to the reigning gold and bronze medalists from Paris, the event will see a three-time medalist from the London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo Olympic Games.

USA’s Quincy Hall headlines the field as the reigning Olympic gold medalist over one lap, having run a personal-best 43.40 seconds in Paris to secure his first-ever Olympic medal. Hall set a new personal best in every round of the 400m at the Paris Olympic Games.

Hall is the reigning World Champion in the 4×400m relay and a world bronze medalist in the 400m. A regular at Hayward Field, three of Hall’s ten fastest times in the 400m have been recorded at the stadium. He is currently ranked first in the world in the men’s 400m.

Grenada’s Kirani James joins the field as a three-time Olympic medalist, including gold from the 2012 London Olympic Games, where he ran 43.94 seconds. James also owns three World Athletics Championships medals: Gold in 2011, bronze in 2015, and silver in 2022, when the World Athletics Outdoor Championships were hosted here at Hayward Field.

A Wanda Diamond League veteran, James has won the men’s 400m at Diamond League meetings 20 times so far. He owns three Diamond Trophies, including one from 2023, when The Prefontaine Classic served as that year’s Wanda Diamond League Final. James is currently ranked fourth in the world in the men’s 400m.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, 5 July at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.