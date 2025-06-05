Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Rome 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this weekend at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meeting in Rome, Italy on Friday 6 June 2025.

World record-holder Gudaf Tsegay and Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet will go head-to-head over 5000m at the Stadio Olimpico, with two-time world indoor champion Freweyni Hailu also in the fray. World leaders Zakithi Nene, Valarie Allman and Cordell Tinch will all be in action.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea – WDL Rome 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Competition begins at 7:15pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the women’s pole vault and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 9:00pm local time with the men’s high jump and women’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.