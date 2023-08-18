Live Updates – World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

All the latest news, action highlights and behind the scene gists about African athletes at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 – from 19-27 August, 2023.

Tobi Amusan cleared to compete at Budapest 23

Oluwatobiloba Amusan of Nigeria setting an African record 12.40 secs in 100m hurdles women event on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon / Photo: Getty Images for World Athletics

Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed that Nigerian 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan provisional suspension has been lifted after she was found not to have broken anti-doping rules over missed tests.

In a statement the AIU said: “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Nigeria’s and World 100m hurdles Champion Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”

Tobi Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Amusan said: “I’m thrilled to put this behind me and look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships.”

She crossed the line in 12.12 seconds to set the women’s 100m hurdles world record at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July 2022.

How to follow and watch the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

The World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will see more than 2100 athletes from around 200 teams compete in the Hungarian capital between 19-27 August.

Africa and the Middle East

Territories / Broadcasters

MENA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

beIN SPORTS

Morocco

Arryadia

South Africa

LIY2

SSM

VR1A

VR3

SSME

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LIYU

Other Countries

World Athletics YouTube Channel