Ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which start next week, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, hosted a farewell reception for Nigerian athletes, alongside the Minister of Sports and the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

The B2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

This year’s Commonwealth Games will feature many firsts, including by having more women’s medals than men’s for the first time at a major multi-sport event.

Nigeria will participate in a number of sports, including track and field, weightlifting, table tennis, boxing and judo.

“We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Sports and the British High Commission for all the support we have received for all athletes. To all athletes, go and make us proud. We will be there to support and serve you.” President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel.

During the reception, High Commissioner Laing offered her best wishes to the local delegation of athletes and officials.

“Athletes, I know you will do Nigeria proud,” said British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing to members of the Team Nigeria.

“I know you’ve all worked extremely hard, put in so many hours of training and competing to represent Nigeria.

“I can only imagine the sacrifices you have had to make to reach this level. The entire nation will be cheering you on all the way.”

Nigerian Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare assured the high commissioner that “the Nigerian athletes have put in a lot of effort and time into their training. I am sure they will go out there and make Nigeria proud”.

Adijat Olarinoye, a female weightlifter in the 55kg category, gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the athletes:

“We are honoured to be hosted by the High Commissioner and we are honoured to be athletes representing the country at the Commonwealth games,” she said.

“We will do our best and come back home with the best medals.”

The 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, West Midlands is the biggest sporting investment in the UK since London 2012.

More than 72 teams will take part from across the Commonwealth nations and Overseas Territories and 6,500 athletes and officials are expected to attend.