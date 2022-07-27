WADA signs agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to collaborate on a range of anti-doping program development activities.

The signing took place during the CGF’s General Assembly in Birmingham, England, in the lead-up to the 22nd Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022) that run from 28 July – 8 August.

The MOU, which was signed by WADA President Witold Bańka and CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE, will run for an initial term of four years with the objective of creating a partnership between the two organizations to facilitate joint activities within the CGF member nations and territories, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the World Anti-Doping Programme.

Addressing CGF’s General Assembly, WADA President, Witold Bańka, said: “WADA recognizes the importance of partnerships in the pursuit of clean sport.

“The global anti-doping system relies on collaboration between various stakeholders, and this MOU between WADA and the Commonwealth Games Federation will boost the anti-doping work already being carried out within the Federation’s member countries.”

“This agreement will guide the two organizations in implementing joint programs. It will focus on building anti-doping capacity around the world and, as a result, it will enhance the capabilities of all CGF members.

“Joint initiatives between WADA and the CGF will empower athletes and their support personnel. It will give them the tools they need to compete clean, and therefore ‘Play True’, throughout their careers.”

“I would like to thank Dame Louise and the Commonwealth Games Federation for their vision and willingness to prioritize clean sport. This collaboration will serve to strengthen the CGF’s own programs and will make a meaningful contribution to the worldwide movement to protect the integrity of sport.”

CGF President, Dame Louise Martin DBE, said: “On the eve of Birmingham 2022, our message is clear – we have zero tolerance when it comes to doping in sport. It is fundamentally wrong and is detrimental to the values of Commonwealth Sport.”

“The agreement today is further affirmation of our commitment to clean sport, which is critical to achieving integrity and fairness in sport. In collaboration with WADA, the CGF seeks to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping program that focuses equally on education and prevention as well as testing.”

“We are so proud of our record in the Gold Coast 2018 of zero positive tests and have done a huge amount of pre-Games education for Birmingham participants. I thank WADA for their support and guidance and look forward to a successful partnership which extends well beyond these Games.”

Under the terms of the MOU, the CGF will collaborate with WADA on the development and implementation of various capacity-building programs relevant to anti-doping, including in the areas of education, World Anti-Doping Code compliance monitoring, science and medicine, Games planning and support, and athlete engagement.

WADA will provide technical and practical support to facilitate the implementation of those projects and programmes while ensuring the CGF is kept up to date on all pertinent matters related to anti-doping.