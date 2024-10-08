Deep women’s elite field to compete at 2024 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon

Six women who have personal bests of sub 2:23:00 are on the start list for the 41st Mainova Frankfurt Marathon on 27th October. Because of the great depth of the women’s field the 2:19:10 course record could become a target.

Ethiopians Tigist Abayechew and Yeshi Chekole are the two fastest entrants while two and a half months after competing at the Olympic Games Germany’s Laura Hottenrott leads the European challenge.

Organisers of Germany’s oldest city marathon race expect more than 14,000 entries. Adding races at shorter distances this figure is expected to rise above 25,000.

The Mainova Frankfurt Marathon is a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. In contrast to many major international autumn marathons entries are still accepted on the organisers website.

“With such a fine women’s field we hope for a thrilling race and possibly sub 2:20:00 times. If weather conditions will be suitable may be the course record, which Kenya’s Valary Aiyabei established five years ago, can be broken,“ said Race Director Jo Schindler.

With a personal best of 2:18:03 Ethiopia’s Tigist Abayechew is the fastest woman ever entered for the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon. It was in Berlin two years ago, when she smashed her personal best and improved to 2:18:03 for third place.

Fellow-Ethiopian Yeshi Chekole ran 2:21:17 in Sevilla two years ago. Four more women have personal bests of sub 2:23:00 and want to use the fast Frankfurt course for good times: Ethiopians Shuko Genemo (2:21:35), Kidsan Alena (2:22:28) and Meseret Meleka (2:22:52) as well as Kenya’s Magdalyne Masai (2:22:16).

Another one to watch will be Hawi Feyisa. The Ethiopian has a PB of 2:23:36 and produced a superb performance at last year’s World Cross Country Championships when she finished sixth. She also features a very fast half marathon PB of 65:41.

Germany’s Laura Hottenrott is the fastest European woman on the start list. Last year she smashed her personal best with 2:24:32 in Valencia. She also competed in the 2024 Olympic marathon event in Paris and finished 38th.